Carlos Carvalhal lives irregularity in Braga | Flemish | Market

Speculated at Flamengo to be the team’s coach in 2022, Carlos Carvalhal lives a difficult time in Braga. Even being in fourth place, the team’s campaign is irregular. The team has 25 points and is 13 behind leaders Porto and Sporting. In the Europa League, the team managed to advance to the knockout, but finished second in Group F.

Due to this irregularity, the coach is being charged by the fans and the Portuguese press. And after the 1-0 defeat against Porto, this Sunday, 12, the coach opened the game and spoke about the difficulties he is facing to continue the work.

“We had eight players under the age of 21, six from the base, and we ended up with five from the B team. We are not satisfied with the result, but with everything that came out of the game apart from the result. We are preparing Braga’s future.” , fired the coach at the press conference.

The setback against Porto was the third against the first three teams in the Portuguese League. In other words, in the direct confrontation, Braga was defeated in all games. At the press conference, oak forest talked about this bad record in front of rivals for the title.

“In the games we lost, the opponents were better than us. We played well with Sporting, with Porto too, I congratulated Porto. With Benfica I was categorical, the piles disappeared at a certain point. Despite having experience , we are always learning. If it were now, I would have given these boys a stage of Light.”

Flamengo monitors Carvalhal

Without a coach since the end of November, Flamengo is still looking for a coach. With the renewal of Marcelo Gallardo at River, and the classification of Benfica for the next phase of the Uefa Champions League, Mais Querido was left without the first two options: Gallardo and Jorge Jesus.

Thus, the most speculated name is Carlos Carvalhal. Flamengo leaders are scheduled to travel to Portugal. So far, no negotiations have been opened between the club and the coach.