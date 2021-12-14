Cavani’s request to Corinthians, Felipe Melo at Fluminense and much more in the summary of Central 2022 | football

Market Central is back! The Brasileirão is over, the end of the year festivities are coming and now the clubs are starting to heat up negotiations for 2022. The Central’s Summary was asked by Cavani to Corinthians, Palmeiras’ package deal and even Felipe Melo at Fluminense.

Corinthians wants Cavani for 2022, but the Uruguayan center forward asked for a three-year contract in his first conversation with the São Paulo club. The scenario is not very encouraging for Timão… not least because Cavani is 34 years old. He is linked to Manchester United at the moment.

… and Paulinho is “caught” in the act 👀

Close to having his return announced by Corinthians, Paulinho went to the São Paulo club’s CT and had his images leaked this Monday. The agreement is practically delivered… even the technician Sylvinho deals with the hiring in an open way.

Felipe Melo at Fluminense

Playing with its reputation as a watchdog behind the wheel, Fluminense announced Felipe Melo as first reinforcement of the club for 2022. The 38-year-old athlete has been with Palmeiras since 2017 and is defending the Rio club for the first time in his career.

Palmeiras is in a rush in negotiations and agreed with a package of reinforcements for 2022. The club made a deal with defender Huerta, from Universidad Católica, and received Colombian midfielder Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC. It all happened a few hours after the match with goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba.

Will Diego Costa stay at Atlético-MG?

The forward will only have the future debated after the end of the 2021 season, not least because the club is still playing in the final of the Copa do Brasil. But he’s not the only one at the market’s opportunity hub.

Marquinhos Gabriel left Vasco, Alan Ruschel returns to Cruzeiro after the end of his loan at América-MG, and Coelho distanced himself from a renewal with Mauro Zárate.

Arboleda and São Paulo closer to renovation

The scenario in Morumbi is one of optimism, as the tendency is for Arboleda to remain in São Paulo. Talks are underway for a three-season renewal.

Inter awaits definition of Aguirre

Diego Aguirre met with the directors of the Uruguayan Football Association and is increasingly distant from Internacional, even if he doesn’t hit Uruguay. Colorado is waiting for a position from the coach to define the club’s next commander.

The club also made official the sale of Vinicius Mello to Ramírez’s team, in the United States, for R$ 12 million.

Vagner Mancini stays at Grêmio… and Douglas Costa should leave

The coach had his stay confirmed by the club’s vice president of football, Denis Abrahão. Mancini has a contract until December 2022 and remains in Tricolor after relegation to Serie B.

On the other hand, Grêmio should say goodbye to Douglas Costa. The soccer runner-up listed issues such as values ​​and the series of injuries to explain the possible exit.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo is active in the market to reinforce Cruzeiro 2022. The club made a deal with defender Sidnei, who returns to Brazil after 13 years in Europe, and also with goalkeeper Jailson.

Fortaleza with an eye on Gilberto… and Bahia accelerated in renovations

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, admitted his interest in hiring Gilberto for 2022. The forward played for Bahia and is free in December. The club also confirmed the definitive purchase of defensive midfielder Matheus Jussa, who was on loan from Oeste-SP.

At the same time, Bahia confirmed the renewals of coach Guto Ferreira and goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes to play in Serie B in 2022.

Relegated as a flashlight to Serie B in 2022, Chapecoense sent the hiring of coach Felipe Conceição for the next season. All that’s missing is the bureaucratic procedures.

The caution of Pernambuco

Sport assesses the situation of Adryelson, who is on loan to Al-Wasl and has been hoping for a financial return to the club. Nautico, in turn, seeks goalkeeper Mauricio Kozlinski, from Atlético-GO.