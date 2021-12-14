Ceará clubs meet opponents at the 2022 São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup – Play

The 2022 São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup had its groups announced this Monday afternoon (13). The three clubs from Ceará that will compete in the base competition, Ceará, Fortaleza and Floresta are among the 128 participants divided into 32 brackets. The competition is scheduled to start on January 2nd, while the final takes place on the 25th, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

The competition returns in 2022 after being canceled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, the teams face each other within each group, ranking the two best campaigns. From the second phase onwards, all matches are knockout matches.

Vovô is in Group 19, headquartered in Jundiaí, and will face Paulista-SP, São Bernardo-SP and Bragantino-PA.

In Group 16 is Leão, based in Suzano, facing Suzano-SP, Ituano-SP and Concordia-SC.

Floresta, on the other hand, is in group 29, based in Barueri. Their opponents will be Oeste-SP, Flamengo-RJ and Forte-ES.

Check out the groups of representatives from Ceará:

