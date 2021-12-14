Cerro Porteño leaves the hiring of goalkeeper Jean open after controversy

The ex-São Paulo Jean drew attention in a negative way this Sunday. The Cerro Porteño goalkeeper was sent off even before the opening whistle of the derby against Olímpia, for the Paraguay Super Cup final, for making gestures considered offensive to the rival fans during the warm-up.

Due to this case, his continuity at Cerro Porteño was left open by coach Arce. In a press conference, the commander regretted what had happened and highlighted that the board is reevaluating the definitive purchase of the player.



“He got carried away, he made a serious mistake. I believe that an apology doesn’t solve it, that’s why we didn’t let him do it in the locker room with his companions. We’ll see how this will be resolved in the future with the opinion and determinations of the board and also if we continue (with the negotiation)”, said the ex-lateral.

The board of Tricolor Paulista agreed to transfer Jean to the Paraguayan team on the last 7th, for 1.1 million dollars (about R$ 6.1 million). He has been on loan at Cerro Porteño since the beginning of the year. Since then, he has played 25 games and conceded 16 goals.

On his social networks, the archer explained himself and stated that he did not want to insult anyone. He claimed that he just made a “Vapo”, a “normal gesture in Brazil”.

“When I went to put Rosário beside the beams, which I always do, they started throwing various things at me, even bombs. I made a sign that in Brazil it is normal. A player named Gerson celebrates like this and it’s something that is super normal, it’s called ‘Vapo’. I don’t know what the referee thought and ended up throwing me out of the game. Difficult, but if I was misunderstood, sorry,” he said in the Instagram.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was bought by São Paulo in 2018, after standing out at Bahia. For the São Paulo club, however, he never managed to settle down and left the team on loan to Atlético-GO after getting involved in a controversy with his ex-wife. He was accused of assaulting her in Orlando while on vacation.

