Chamber approves basic text of the Legal Framework for Railways

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday night (13), in a symbolic way, the basic text of the Senate Bill 3754/21, known as the Legal Framework for Railroads.

So far, the text approved by the Chamber has not changed in relation to the bill approved by the Senate. However, there is still a lack of appreciation of four highlights, which can change the content of the article. The highlights can be analyzed this Tuesday (14).

Initially, the vote was scheduled for last Thursday (9), but was postponed to this Monday due to lack of agreement on the approval of the project.

The bill provides for the authorization for the construction of new railroads, with the Union authorizing the exploitation of rail transport services by the private sector, instead of using the concession or permission. The term of the contract can be from 25 to 99 years, renewable.

The project’s rapporteur, Deputy Zé Vitor (PL-MG), gave a favorable opinion, recommending the approval of the text without changes. Authored by senator José Serra, the project was reported in that House by senator Jean Paul Prates.

Price freedom

Unlike concessions, for which there are tariff limits, the company that obtains authorization will have price freedom.

For new railways or new railway yards, interested parties may request authorization directly from the regulatory agent, presenting a technical study, schedule and certificates of fiscal regularity.

The sector’s regulator should analyze whether the railroad meets the national rail transport policy, evaluating its compatibility with other implemented infrastructures.

No authorization can be denied, except if the interested party does not follow the project rules; if there is incompatibility with the policy for the sector; or for justified relevant technical-operational reason.

*With news camera agency