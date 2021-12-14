Chamber may vote MP on treatments with mandatory coverage of health plans – News

12/13/2021 – 10:55 am

Depositphotos ANS currently has no deadline to complete analysis of requests for new treatments

The Chamber of Deputies has a session scheduled for this Monday (13th), at 6 pm. On the agenda, there is a provisional measure that sets a deadline for the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to express its opinion on the inclusion of new treatments to be covered by health plans (MP 1067/21).

According to the text, ANS will have, after the initial request, 120 days, extendable for another 60, to decide whether or not to add items to the plan’s mandatory coverage list (drug, product or procedure), called the List of Procedures and Events in Health.

If the ANS does not respond within the deadline, the treatment will automatically be included in the list until a final decision is made. The text guarantees the continuity of assistance initiated even if the agency’s decision is unfavorable to inclusion. It also provides for a public consultation and a public hearing if the matter is considered relevant.

MP 1067/21 changes the Health Plans Law. According to the Ministry of Health, currently the ANS has no set deadline to complete the process of including new items in the list of procedures.

THE provisional measure it is an alternative by the government to the decision to veto the bill by the National Congress that forced health plans to cover expenses with home and oral cancer drugs.

Other proposals

The following bills are also on the agenda today:

– PL 5991/19, by former deputy André Amaral, which institutes the National Policy for Dismantling and Reconditioning of Electronic Equipment and provides for the Computers for Inclusion Program.

– PL 3401/08, by former deputy Bruno Araújo, which regulates the procedure for judicial declaration of disregard for legal personality.

– PL 4199/20, from the Executive Branch, which institutes the Cabotage Transport Stimulation Program.

– PL 7352/17, of the Senate, which determines priority in the processing of cases, in any instance, relating to acts of parental alienation.

– PL 3819/20, of the Senate, which establishes criteria for granting upon authorization for interstate and international road transport of passengers.

– PLP 27/20, by deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), which changes the National Cooperative Credit System.

– PL 4513/20, by deputy Angela Amin (PP-SC), which institutes the National Digital Education Policy.

– PL 2148/15, by former deputy Jaime Martins, which provides for a reduction in taxes for products suitable for the low-carbon green economy.

– PL 2405/21, by Deputy Gustavo Fruet (PDT-PR), which alters the National Environment Fund to prioritize the application of resources in clean and renewable energy projects.

– PL 2766/21, by deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), which regulates the application of fines for consumer infringement.

– PL 1417/21, from the Senate, which provides emergency financial assistance to Santa Casas and philanthropic hospitals in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

– PL 239/07, of the Senate, which typifies the crime of theft of energy and signals.

– PLP 32/21, of the Senate, which regulates the collection of the ICMS in interstate transactions and services intended for non-taxpaying final consumers.

– PL 3754/21, of the Senate, which establishes the Railways Law.

– PL 5875/19, by Deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), which provides for the concept of structural racism and the fight against this form of discrimination in public and private organizations.

– PL 712/19, of the Senate, which provides economic subsidy to public service concessionaires for the distribution of small electricity.

– PL 1953/21, from the Senate, which defines the percentage of lottery collection to be allocated to the Brazilian Committee of Paralympic Clubs (CBCP).

– PDL 333/20, by Deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), which suspends the National Treasury ordinance that establishes deadlines for the definition of accounting routines and accounts.

– PL 3322/21, by Deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), who inscribes the name of Adhemar Ferreira da Silva in the Book of Heroes and Heroines of the Homeland.

– PL 4363/01, of the Executive Branch, which establishes general rules for organization, troops, war material, guarantees, summons and mobilization of the military police and military fire brigades of the states, the Federal District and the territories.

– PL 4728/20, of the Senate, which deals with mechanisms to allow fiscal regularization and expand the possibility of establishing agreements between the Public Treasury and taxpayers.

– PL 265/20, by Deputies Rejane Dias (PT-PI) and Tereza Nelma (PSDB-AL), which ensures the carrying out of tests to detect genetic mutations, within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS), for treatment of cervical and breast cancers.

– PL 4875/20, by Congresswoman Marina Santos (PL-PI) and others, which provides rental assistance for victims of domestic violence.

Check out the full agenda of the plenary session

From the Newsroom – MO