Chamber wants urgent legalization

The Chamber of Deputies put on the agenda this Monday (13) an urgent request for the bill that legalizes games of chance (bingo, animal game, casino and sports betting). If the request is approved, the project must be analyzed by the Plenary without going through commissions.

The text has not yet been presented and is in the hands of the working group created by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in September. THE UOL had access to the draft text. According to the rapporteur, Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), it will still undergo adjustments.

The bill defines games of chance and skill as economic activities that will be regulated and supervised by a federal agency (which would likely be a regulatory agency). Interested companies would have to buy a license at auction to explore the different modalities.

At the same time that it legalizes games of chance —which have been banned in Brazil for 80 years—, the proposal increases the penalties for those who exploit them without a license. The practice would no longer be a criminal misdemeanor (infringement with a light sentence) to be a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison.

License to operate games of chance reaches R$ 200 million

The minimum auction price for each license is one of the items under discussion. In the draft, the values ​​described are:

Casino integrated into resort: R$ 200 million

Skill games: BRL 200 million

Online games: BRL 200 million

Tourist Casino: R$100 million

Bingo: BRL 50 million

Animal Game: BRL 40 million

Tourism entity (the “jockey clubs”): R$ 10 million

Half of the amount would go to the state in which the project is installed (or to the Federal District). The other half would go to the Union, being shared between the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur) and funds linked to sports, the protection of players and bettors, culture and public safety.

There is also a requirement for a minimum share capital for companies, according to each activity. In all cases, the company would be required to be incorporated in Brazil as a corporation.

The regulatory body could define how many operators will be licensed in each modality across the country — which is one of the most delicate points in the process of legalizing gambling, according to sources who follow the negotiations.

According to the rapporteur, the “batter is high” in the requirements, which may alienate some investors. The minimum bids in the auction and the tax burden may be revised until the presentation of the final version, which is expected to come out until this Tuesday (14).

Specialists interviewed by the report on condition of anonymity stated that the minimum price for the auctions was arbitrarily established, without prior study. They also affirmed that the license period provided for in the text should keep investors away — the maximum period varies from five to 15 years, depending on the modality.

Registered players and agents

The bill creates a registry of betting agents, who would need to pass a technical certification exam and could not have criminal convictions. Only they could work on running the games.

In practice, registration would be required from bookmakers, poker table dealers and casino managers, for example.

Bets would only be released for people over 18, registered and not insolvent (when the Court declares that the person has a debt greater than his equity).

These players could, through registration, set limits to the game itself, to avoid addiction and indebtedness. Mechanisms such as daily limit on game and loss time and pause period are foreseen.

Priority for Resort Casinos

The project is concerned with establishing a competitive advantage for the so-called integrated resorts: hotels with a casino and space to host large events. Each state could have a maximum of three resorts, depending on population size.

This authorization would still depend on the regulatory body declaring the region as of special tourist interest.

Only states with an integrated resort could have the so-called “tourist casinos”, which do not require a hotel and event structure. These casinos would need to be at a minimum distance of 100 km from the integrated resort, also in special tourist areas.

The rapporteur, Deputy Felipe Carreras, stated that the minimum distance could rise to 300 km. He said that this is a way to encourage foreign investors to open resorts.

In practice, the measure would keep small casinos illegal in most of Brazil.

Closed siege for betting on international sites

The text has measures to make it difficult to explore games in sites international organizations that operate with great freedom in Brazil today, without public control or collection of taxes.

The bill also prohibits commercial advertising on gambling sites. This would hit international sports betting sites, which sponsor several football teams in Brazil and increasingly appear in TV and streaming advertisements, such as Sportingbet, Bet365 and 188BET.

In 2018, at the end of the term of Michel Temer (MDB), the fixed-quote modality for sports betting was created. People bet on real results (like the score of a match or the winner of a fight) and know in advance how much they will win if they get the prediction right. Despite legalization, the modality remains unregulated, which only depends on an act of the Executive Branch.

Is the urgent request justified?

Parliamentarians who oppose the proposal criticize the attempt to legalize the games and question the need to analyze the matter as a matter of urgency. The text will be a replacement for a bill that has been dragging on since 1991, with more than one hundred proposals attached.

Legalization is mainly resisted by the evangelical benches. Pastor Silas Malafaia, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said the approval would be a tragedy.

Now comes Mr. Mayor, Arhur Lira, at lights out, wanting to approve this garbage? This is a shame. It only interests powerful economic groups and corrupt money laundering. It does not benefit the country’s economy at all.

Pastor Silas Malafaia

The rapporteur, Deputy Carreras, said that there was ample debate in public hearings and that the proposal is ripe for voting.