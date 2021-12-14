Cheating? Find out what Lary Bottino left in Bil’s pocket in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Back at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13 to wash the dirty clothes, Laryssa Bottino used the visit to give a “birthday present” to Arcrebiano de Araújo, who is already in the final of the program. Netizens caught the scene and suspected cheating, but the former MTV said it was just a necklace.

Before the dynamic began, when she went to hug Bil, it was possible to see Anitta’s ex-friend put something in the ex-BBB’s pants pocket and whisper something in his ear. The public stated on social media that it was a role with outside information.

Upon entering the house, after the activity, the model took what he had earned from his pocket and went into the bathroom afterwards. Again, internet users accused of cheating and distrusted a speech by the capixaba. “Chico is big,” he said, referring to his dog.

Realizing the repercussions, Laryssa used social media to explain herself. “I like the creativity of the guys. Guys, I didn’t put any paper in Bil’s pocket, I put a gold talisman, to give him luck in the final. He’ll probably use it, and then you’ll see,” she clarified.

The former MTV even remembered that it was Arcrebiano’s birthday. During the dynamic, she even regretted not being able to give one of the envelopes drawn with a prize to the finalist. “I wanted to give it to Bil, for his birthday, but Erika [Schneider] it’s done,” he said.

Check it out below:

PEOPLE TO LARY PUTTING PAPER IN THE BIL POCKET pic.twitter.com/Lm4IoB7CTE — Arle. (@Arlecommentah) December 14, 2021

