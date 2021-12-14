Check out the changes in payroll credit for 2022

The contracting of payroll-deductible loans by INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners is something quite common. This is because the credit terms of the service, such as the interest rates charged, are usually quite advantageous.

It must be understood that the debt generated by contracting a payroll is deducted directly from the insured’s payroll. In other words, the institution that granted the loan has full guarantee that the debt will be paid and, precisely because of this, better credit conditions are found.

Currently, the body’s retiree or pensioner, by law, can choose to commit up to 35% of the amount received for their benefit when taking out a payroll loan, and 5% when using their credit card. As such, the current margin for this type of loan is 40%, however this will change in 2022.

INSS payroll loan in 2022, what changes?

In 2021, the Federal Government, through a provisional measure (MP) applied the expansion of the payroll-deductible loan margin to 40%. However, the aforementioned MP is valid for December 31 of this year.

Thus, as of January 1, 2022, the margin returns to its old molds, so that there will be a reduction from the current 40% to 35%. Therefore, next year, the payroll loan will be in the following terms:

Payroll-deductible loan margin equal to 35%;

With 30% intended for contracting the payroll loan; AND

5% earmarked for credit card charges or withdrawals.

Furthermore, another relevant change scheduled for 2022 concerns the mandatory suspension of payment of installments with new contracts, made possible by law in 2021. With the end of the provisional measure, this will be optional.

In other words, next year, said suspension will no longer be mandatory. Therefore, policyholders interested in taking out a payroll-deductible loan should check with the chosen institution if the possibility of suspension exists, before signing the contract.