Check out this exercise if you have a full stomach

A full stomach often leaves a strong feeling of unease after a meal. This stuffing leaves the stomach like a full balloon. This has a name: indigestion. Indigestion makes the stomach tender, causing total post-meal displeasure. In this case, it is necessary to pay close attention to the mixing of food, as this is one of the factors that causes poor digestion. With this in mind on Sunday, December 12th, we brought you an exercise tip that should improve this malaise.

The exercise consists of a simple technique, offered by Dr. Alexandre Mota, which is why the Blog homemade tricks, brings it first hand to you. According to Dr. Alexandre, indigestion happens because there is a part of the intestine, called the duodenum, that gets all the food we eat. Anyway, the duodenum is responsible for emptying the stomach when it is full. So, let’s go to exercise.

Do this exercise to get rid of indigestion

The duodenum is a kind of tube through which food passes. Thus, the duodenum is located in the bowel region and passes behind a tissue called the peritoneum. It actually pierces the peritoneum. For this reason, the exercise aims to loosen this little door, through which the duodenum passes, so that it passes more freely through the peritoneum. So follow the step by step.

*Lie with your belly up and both legs bent;

*Place your left hand on the right side of the navel, where the duodenum is;

*Place the right hand on top of the left hand with the part close to the wrist, on top of the fingers of the left hand;

*Use your right hand to lower your belly a little and then push towards the left side. Hold in this position and take a longer breath;

*Release the air, undo the position and repeat ten times without haste.

This exercise provides relaxation in the part of the intestine, as well as a loosening in this region. Another tip about indigestion, watch the video from the “Minha Vida” channel below.

