Check the results of Quina 5729 and Lotofácil 2396 this Monday (12/12)

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5729 and Lotofácil 2396 this Monday (12/12) 9 Views

posted on 12/13/2021 8:04 PM / updated on 12/13/2021 9:07 PM

(credit: Reproduction)


(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (13/12), four lotteries: the 5729 contest by Quina, the 2396 by Lotofácil, the 2248 by Lotomania and the 181 by the Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 21.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 32-38-42-44-46.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: Reproduction)

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 2.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 3
Column 2: 4
Column 3: 7
Column 4: 4
Column 5: 3
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: Reproduction)

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-12-13-19-22-25-32-44-45-47-53-67-71-75-76-83-84-93-94-99.
The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: Reproduction)

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-04-07-10-12-13-16-17-18-20-22-23-24-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: Reproduction)

Watch the broadcast:

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: Reproduction

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

90% of all 21 million bitcoins have already been mined

Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency, is often referred to as “digital gold” because of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved