Chelsea will play Champions Round of 16 just 10 days after the World Cup

Chelsea, current champions of the Champions League, met their opponent in the round of 16 of this season’s Champions this morning, and the draw determined that the opponent will be Lille.

The first date of the matches of the main European competition is on February 15th, just three days after the decision of the Club World Cup. However, the Blues only take the field against the French team on February 22, exactly ten days after the decision of the intercontinental tournament.

The return game against Lille, in France, is scheduled for March 16.

The expectation of some Palmeiras fans was that the match involving the English would be on the 15th, and in a possible final between Alviverde and Chelsea, the Londoners would be more worried about the Champions than the World Cup.

With the dates a little further away, the team led by Thomas Tuchel will have more time to rest their holders and get the squad moving.

Even so, the team’s season will be at its decisive moment, Chelsea are 3rd in the Premier League, with 36 points, and dispute the point-to-point leadership with Manchester City, leader with 38, and Liverpool, vice-leader with 37. In February, the competition will already be heading to its final stretch.