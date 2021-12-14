Chile registers 1st case of community transmission of the variant

The Regional Health Department of the Metropolitan Region of Santiago confirmed the detection of the first case of community transmission of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the capital of Chile.

The infected person is a 65-year-old man who has no connection with travelers who have recently arrived in the country.

The agency linked to the government of the metropolitan region of Santiago the case this Sunday night and indicated that the identification of the omicron variant was made from genomic sequencing carried out by the Institute of Public Health (ISP).

“This is a 65-year-old patient, with significant prior comorbidities, who is hospitalized in a care center in the region. According to the National Immunization Registry, he has no registration of vaccination against covid-19”, pointed out the statement. .

According to an epidemiological investigation carried out by the regional health authorities, five direct contacts linked to the man were identified, who “have already completed a period of quarantine at home”.

Over the course of the night, seven new cases of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus were released in Chile, and the expectation is for a significant increase in the number of cases, due to an increase in the circulation of people generated by the holiday season.

Currently, the South American country has one of the most expressive vaccination programs in the world, with 91.3% of the target audience having completed the immunization scheme, which represents about 15 million people.