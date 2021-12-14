Chinese province confines 500,000 people due to Covid outbreak – News

Zhejiang province, China’s economic engine, registered a Covid-19 outbreak on Tuesday (14), and authorities announced the confinement of 500,000 people, as well as the closing of commercial establishments in several districts.

Zhejiang, an industrial and exporting hub on the country’s east coast, recorded 44 of 51 direct-contact Covid-19 cases detected in China on Tuesday, leading to nearly 200 infections since last week.

Although the number of contagions in China is minuscule compared to other major economies, Zhejiang authorities have organized large-scale tests and localized confinements to deal with the outbreak, just weeks before the start of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (4-20 February February).

More than 540,000 people were confined in Zhejiang, according to authorities. Chinese media reported on Monday (13) that the country had detected the first case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the city of Tianjin.

In recent days, some districts in Ningbo, Zhejiang’s main port, and the neighboring city of Shaoxing have also announced the suspension of some commercial operations.

In Zhenhai, a district of Ningbo with a large petrochemical base, all non-critical companies were forced to close their doors. Petrochemical producers reduced activities.

Several companies in the provincial capital Hangzhou also suspended production. Hundreds of flights taking off from Hangzhou were canceled on Tuesday.

Zhejiang is one of the Chinese provinces with the highest GDP and exports. “The closure of Zhejiang factories will affect the supply chain of many sectors, especially fiber and textiles,” Zhaopeng Xing, director in China at ANZ Research, told AFP.

He predicts the impact will be similar to that seen in September and October, when China applied energy rationing to tackle an electricity crisis.