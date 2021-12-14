Chris Wallace Announces Fox News Exit To Join CNN+ Streaming

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, a personality who has maintained a reputation for integrity while Fox has moved toward right-wing and conspiratorial programming, announced Sunday that he is leaving the network and joining the network. CNN + to stay ahead of a weekly show.

Wallace confirmed his departure at the end of “Fox News Sunday,” the main weekly political show he has moderated since 2003. “It’s the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we’ll meet like this,” Wallace said. He described his time at Fox as a “great trip” and said he was “ready for a new adventure.”

The adventure, which he mentions, will take place on CNN, where Wallace will become the anchor of CNN+, a streaming service that will launch in early 2022. According to the CNN press release, Wallace will host a program this week with interviews with journalists “from politics, business, sports and culture.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CNN+,” Wallace said in a statement. “After decades of broadcast and cable news, I’m excited to explore the world of streaming. I’m looking forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming offers when interviewing big figures on the news scene — and finding new ways to tell stories.”

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said the choice for Wallace “talks a lot about our commitment to journalism and CNN+, and we’re thrilled to have Chris on the ground floor helping us build the next generation of CNN and News”.

Wallace, 74, had several options as his four-year contract with Fox was coming to an end earlier this year. Wallace finally decided he didn’t want to renew with Fox, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Fox officials praised Wallace on Sunday and said they were disappointed by the news.

“It’s sad to see Chris go — he had a great appearance on ‘Fox News Sunday,’” wrote political anchor Bret Baier on his Twitter feed.

Fox says it will rotate presenters on “Fox News Sunday” until a new anchor is chosen.

Wallace is known for his tough but fair questioning of Democratic and Republican politicians. His reputation for interrogating members of both parties earned him well-respected in news circles, but he often irritated the Fox audience, which showed immense loyalty to former President Donald Trump. This was especially true when Wallace called Trump directly, including when he said that the former president “was involved in the most direct and sustained attack on the free press in our history.”

In recent years, Fox News, which has always been leaning to the right, has morphed into a network of hyper-partisan, right-wing conversations that regularly expose conspiracy theories on a wide variety of topics. Even many of the network’s so-called “straight news” anchors have abandoned any pretense of impartiality.

The network’s main presenter, Tucker Carlson, drew extraordinary criticism for producing a special report promoting the false notion that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” orchestrated by the federal government. Carlson also advertised anti-vaccination rhetoric and publicized the racist conspiracy theory of the “Big Replacement” on his show.

Wallace, who often found himself rebutting some of the falsehoods promoted by his own network, allegedly opposed Carlson’s conspiratorial content. National Public Radio (NPR) reported that he voiced objections to the network’s bosses about the program, which also led to the resignation of two longtime Fox News commentators.

One of those commentators, Jonah Goldberg, reacted to Wallace’s news with a tweet that said “Wow.”

The other, Stephen Hayes, wrote that Wallace had an incredible run and “served as a great example of how to make news – and do it well – during tumultuous and often disorienting times.”

