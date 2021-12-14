Christmas is this dog’s favorite time, and he knows how to celebrate in the most fun way.

It’s already mid-December and Christmas is getting closer and closer, with decorations inside and outside the houses. For many it’s an exciting date, but for little Mocha, a cuddly dog, this is the best time of the year.

In a video shared by his tutors on the social network Reddit, you can see how adorable the dog is having so much fun. At the beginning of the video, Mocha looks at the new Christmas tree for a while, identifying the decorated object.

When he realizes what that ornament means – the arrival of his favorite day – he doesn’t take long to play with the details. So, to make sure he didn’t spoil the beautiful decor, he decided to have fun with the decor on the floor, running excitedly after the shiny balls all over the house.

Watch and see with your own eyes the dog’s love for Christmas:

viralized

In just 14 hours of publication, the video already had more than 1.2 thousand shares, which only grew. Also, users who fell in love with the Christmas Dog left cute comments for Mocha.

“She is amazing. So cute,” wrote a Reddit user.

“I think you could teach her to play soccer. There is a lot of natural talent”, joked yet another Redditor. “Oh my God, you and your dog are so cute together, I’m always laughing at my dog,” said another.