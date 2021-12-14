Civil Police Investigation Finds Shot That Killed Kathlen Romeu Was Fired by a PM | Rio de Janeiro

The information is in the report of the simulated reproduction of the case and was confirmed by g1 this Monday (13). The Civil Police investigation, so far, cannot determine who fired the shot.

The Public Ministry denounced five police officers for having altered the crime scene; PM captain Jeanderson Corrêa Sodré, 3rd sergeant Rafael Chaves de Oliveira and PM Rodrigo Correia de Frias, Cláudio da Silva Scanfela and Marcos da Silva Salviano.

In the same complaint, it is explained that corporals Rodrigo Correia de Frias and Marcos da Silva Salviano fired shots. A shot hit Kathlen, killing her on the spot.

“Members of the Pacifying Police Tactical Group (GTPP) of the 3rd UPP of the 3rd BPM, became involved in the circumstances of the death of victim KATHLEN when the accused FRIAS and SALVIANO fired firearms, with the weapons described above, from of the so-called Beco do 14, the victim having been hit on Rua Araújo Leitão, parallel to that alley,” says the MPRJ complaint with the Audit of Military Justice, signed by prosecutor Paulo Roberto Mello Cunha.

• PMs Cláudio da Silva Scanfela, Marcos da Silva Salviano, Rafael Chaves de Oliveira and Rodrigo Correia de Frias were denounced for two procedural frauds and for two crimes of perjury.

• And captain Jeanderson Corrêa Sodré was denounced for procedural fraud in the omissive form.

According to the complaint, PMs Chaves, Frias, Scanfela and Salviano removed the material that was at the scene before the arrival of the expert, and also added 12 fired 9mm caliber cartridges and a 556 rifle magazine, with 10 rounds intact.

Later, the material was presented by the police at the 26th Police Station (Todos os Santos).

Also according to the document, Jeanderson Corrêa Sodré, despite being on the spot and being able to act as superior of the PMs, omitted from the function that, by law, he should fulfill, which would be to carry out “surveillance over the actions of his commanded”.

“While they were supposed to preserve the homicide site, awaiting the arrival of the Civil Police expert team (PCERJ), the accused Frias, Salviano, Scanfela and Chaves fraudulently altered it, carrying out the conducts described above, with the intention of creating traces of alleged confrontation with criminals,” says an excerpt from the complaint.