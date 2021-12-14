Clash marks final debate before second round in Chile | World

The ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric had a confrontation on Monday (13), in the last debate with a view to the second round of presidential elections in Chile, next Sunday.

More than 15 million Chileans can vote to choose the successor to conservative Sebastián Piñera. In the first round, the voter turnout was 47%.

Polls conducted before the election ban, which began on Dec. 4, found Boric the winner by a slim margin over Kast.

According to the newspaper “El País”, the average of the surveys points to the following scenario:

José Antonio Kast: 45.5%

Gabriel Boric: 53.8%

Challenged throughout the campaign to submit to a drug test by Kast, the 35-year-old left-wing young MP surprised his contestant and spectators by showing the results of a drug test during the televised debate.

“Here’s to clear up the doubt. Enough of the lies,” said Boric, when showing the paper with the negative results live.

“You can’t build a meeting with ironies”, amended the leftist candidate, addressing Kast, when he ruled out that the mayor of the Recoleta neighborhood, the communist Daniel Jadue – defeated by Boric in the primaries – would be his interior minister if he be elected.

With the minimum age to run for president, Boric represents the coalition I Aprove Dignity, which brings together the broad Front – of which the candidate is a part – and the Communist Party.

Kast, of the ultra-conservative Republican Party – which he founded – won the first round on November 21 and managed to align all the Chilean right-wing parties around his name.

“How much more we don’t know about you, Gabriel, and we get to know you as you are caught and we ask you to ask for forgiveness,” Kast fired at Boric in a debate poor in concrete proposals and rich in personal controversy.

“The violent” versus “the order”

Kast criticizes the leftist for “validating” the violence of left-wing guerrilla groups that fought the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and for having met in Paris with Ricardo Palma Salamanca, one of the authors of the assassination of ultra-conservative senator Jaime Guzmán, in April 1991.

Another aspect of the controversial campaign was Boric’s confirmation of a meeting with former socialist president Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010; 2014-2018), now UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who arrived in the country on Saturday.

“We got together to talk. We had a very good conversation,” Boric said, confirming earlier press releases.

Asked at a later press conference, the deputy stated that it was a “long” conversation and that the two spoke of “Chile, the world, the human and the divine”, without giving further details.

The position occupied by Bachelet prevents her from showing any kind of political support, especially in her home country.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s second round, Kast and Boric have moderated their proposals, introducing changes to their government programs.

Kast backed away from the idea of ​​ending the Ministry of Women and reversing the therapeutic abortion law, among other measures. It also added gradualness to its tax reduction for large companies.

Boric, in turn, reduced from 8% to 5% the percentage of GDP collection of the tax reform that he intends to promote to finance the expansion of social programs.