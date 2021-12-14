Clear sentenced at BRL 600 thousand for moral damages with misleading advertising

The operator Claro was ordered to pay collective moral damages for abusive advertising in the amount of R$ 600 thousand. The sentence was signed last Thursday (9), as a result of action by the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories. The reason lies in a publication of the fiber optic package, which fhi considered misleading for omitting the reach of the technology offered to customers.
The decision also prohibits the company from omitting essential data in future disclosures and considered moral damages to consumers because in users’ homes, coaxial cable — wire to transmit signals — is used and this information is omitted in the advertisement. If it does not comply with the decision, Claro is subject to a fine of R$ 200 thousand, limited to R$ 20 million, for any event that does not comply with what is determined in the sentence.
“The publicity broadcast really does not prove to be false, but incomplete, as it omits essential data when conveying the idea that the service offered uses entirely high-tech data transmission over optical fiber, when, in reality, part of the transmission is done by another means (outdated technology or of inferior quality), as well explained by the expert in the perceptive report prepared in the light of countless scientific evidences”, explained the judge of the 25th Civil Court of Brasília.
The decision may be appealed and the operator, in turn, points out that the fiber optic range data is not essential for contracting the services, because the fact of the fiber going to the interior of the residences or not would not influence the client’s decision, who just wants the service. Essential data for the operator would be the price of services and connection speed.
