Climão among ex-peoes? Dayane Mello detonates Lidi Lisbon and opens up the truths

This Monday, December 13th, Dayane Mello continued to be uncomfortable with the things that were said about her after her departure from the reality show “A Fazenda 13”. During a live with Lucas Selfie, Erika Schneider and Mileide Mihaile, the ex-pean decided to criticize Lidi Lisbon. The model claims that she did not find Lidi impartial during her interview.

After the formation of the farm on Sunday (12), dayane did a live with Lucas and Erika. The model shot to the presenter “Lucas, what’s your preference in Roça?”, asked the model. However, the influencer chose not to respond. “I can’t, I’m impartial”, shot.

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Maraisa recalls Marília Mendonça’s attitude minutes before boarding the plane

Therefore, the ex-participants of “A Fazenda 13” then started to make fun of the boy and call him a soapmaker. It was precisely at that time that Dayane Mello took the opportunity to send a very accurate hint to Lidi Lisboa.

“Your little friend who did some interviews with me generating some videos there, she should also be impartial”, shot the model.

Content related post

In addition, check out this article that is making people talk all over the web: Marília Mendonça would have predicted the accident, points out Maiara and Maraisa

Alleged audio in which Lidi Lisboa detonates Dayane Mello hits the Web

Recalling that after Dayane’s elimination from “A Fazenda 13”, an audio leaked out in which Lidi Lisboa detonated the model. “Oh friend, like this, summing up the story: I was shaken. I got sick and I’m still trying to breathe, you know? It wasn’t an embarrassing situation, what I felt was sadness to discover that it is possible for a human being to actually think a lot of nonsense. Very sad”, said the actress in the voicemail.

Finally, check out this article that is booming all over the web: Viih Tube ‘swipes’ and is caught kissing in Gkay’s Farofa