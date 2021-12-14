Close to the return announced by Corinthians, Paulinho goes to CT and has a photo and video leaked | corinthians

Corinthians prepares to announce the return of defensive midfielder Paulinho to the club after more than eight years, but leaked images on social networks ended up spoiling the “surprise” in Alvinegra. This Monday, a video and a photo of the player at the Timão training center were posted on the internet.

Paulinho appears wearing the club’s shorts and driving the ball while it is being filmed, at CT Joaquim Grava.

There is also a player record on top of a tractor. The image should also be used to advertise Timão’s sponsorship of the Taunsa group, which operates in the field of agricultural products and services.

Paulinho appears on top of a tractor at Corinthians CT — Photo: Reproduction

On Sunday, Corinthians had already released an enigmatic video with some of its players to “warm up” the revelation of the commercial agreement.

Wanted by the report of ge, the press offices of Paulinho and the club have not manifested themselves so far.

Paulinho has had a verbal agreement with Corinthians for a few weeks and used the CT structure for a few days last month, but then went on a trip with his family.

The player is free on the market after terminating his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, and must sign a two-season contract.

With the steering wheel close to being announced, Timão is also looking to hire a center forward and a defender.