Closer and closer, see how Paulinho can fit into the Corinthians team

With settlement progressed and closer and closer to closing like Corinthians, the steering wheel Paulinho had a video leaked at CT Joaquim Grava this Monday (13), which increases the expectations of Corinthians fans. At 33, the player, without a club since the departure of Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, in September, can fit in several ways in the team led by Sylvinho.

A probable line-up from the middle to the front would be Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes. In this option, the coach would use all of his main pieces in midfield. Sylvinho even

believes in the possibility of using all players together.

– In football, everyone can play together. Then I have to rack my brain, but everyone can play with everyone else. Then we’ll make the best choices and use Paulinho within his characteristics, which are very good – evaluated Sylvinho, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

Despite the various possibilities of building the team, it is noteworthy that Paulinho is not the same as he was a decade ago, and chances are he is still not 100% during the 90 minutes in a streak of games. Another issue is the way Paulinho has been acting recently in China and also in Arabia, a little more advanced, as an attacking midfielder, unlike the style of play in 2012, when he was acting as the second defensive midfielder.

Sylvinho will be able to use in his tests a formation without Giuliano, with whom, in this case, Paulinho would compete for a vacancy: Gabriel, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Jô. If you want a much more offensive team, the coach can also use Paulinho as the first defensive midfielder, like this: Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Jô.

In all the options mentioned, Renato Augusto remains on the team, but one possibility is that the athletes take turns, especially when there is a tight schedule of games, such as in Brazilian football. In addition, one option would be for Willian to leave to play Paulinho and reinforce the midfield, like this: Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Jô.

For Corinthians, Paulinho played between 2010 and 2013 and played 167 games, scoring 34 goals. The defensive midfielder won four titles: 2011 Brazilian Championship, Copa Libertadores and 2012 World Cup and 2013 Paulistão.