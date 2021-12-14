Club legend sees mysterious change from Vini Jr

Former striker Jorge Valdano, of Real Madrid and the Argentine national team, described Vinícius Junior’s production growth in the current season as a “mysterious thing”. In the former player’s opinion, it is difficult to explain how the Brazilian striker started to score more easily and have more clarity to make the best decisions – which contributes to the athlete also adding a high number of assists.

Yesterday, Vinícius Junior was once again the highlight of Real Madrid in the Spanish Championship. In the derby against Atletico Madrid, the forward gave two assists to the goals of Benzema and Asensio in the merengue triumph by 2-0.

“The transformation of this player is a mysterious thing. From the goal, which is a gift, he made a subject that can be learned. Afterwards, he was a player who covered the last meters with tremendous speed, but was stunned. And now he has one It is tremendously easy to see the player who is in a clearer position”, evaluated Jorge Valdano on the TV channel “Movistar”.

“Usually, in the last season, when he was stepping into the area, he only had eyes for the goal. And now he has eyes to see peripherally where each of his teammates is and ends up taking care of those who are free of marking or better positioned”, completed.

Real Madrid idol

Valdano played for Real Madrid between 1984 and 1987. He won the Spanish League Cup in 1985; the Spanish Championship, in 1985-86 and 1986-87; and the Uefa Cup, in 1984-85 and 1985-86. During the period he was at the club, he was also world champion with the Argentine national team, at the 1986 World Cup.

Retired, Valdano returned to the club as a coach, first in the youth categories and then in the first team. In charge of Real Madrid, he won the Spanish title from 1994-95.

Advantage in the Spanish Championship

With the victory in the Madrid derby yesterday, Real Madrid opened an eight-point lead at the top of the Spanish Championship. The team has 42 points in 17 games, against 34 for Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Vinícius Junior has been on the field in all of the Madrid team’s games in the national competition and has accumulated ten goals and four assists in the competition. Last season, in 35 games, the Brazilian striker directly participated in only six goals (three scored and three assists).