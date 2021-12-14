Cogna (COGN3) delivers positive messages about restructuring during Investor Day, but why did the stock drop 9.3%?

“Ugly duckling” among companies in the education sector in 2020 and facing investor distrust for much of 2021, Cogna (COGN3) brought positive messages during Investor Day held this Monday (13), according to analysts from market, showing that the restructuring carried out since last year is bearing fruit.

However, COGN3 shares registered a session of sharp decline in the session, accumulating strong losses of more than 40% in 2021. The assets closed down 9.31%, to R$ 2.63.

Even with the investor’s balance for the day being considered positive, a market analyst heard by the InfoMoney highlighted that this session’s strong downward movement is due to a correction movement after the strong rally of the asset on Friday (10). Shares jumped nearly 12% last session amid market rumors that its digital education subsidiary Vasta would be sold. The VSTA shares, by the way, closed with a jump of 52.49% in the Friday session on Nasdaq and, on this date, record low of about 13%, after Cogna clarify that the company is not for sale.

The projection regarding Vasta, by the way, is that it will continue in recovery mode, with the impact of Covid-19 lagging behind in the numbers and expected to grow organically in 2022, in addition to also counting on the integration of Eleva.

Also according to speeches by executives from the educational group, Cogna’s higher education unit, Kroton, should return to revenue growth in 2023, amid a more optimistic outlook for the return of on-site students next year and a broad restructuring accelerated by the pandemic.

In recent months, Kroton launched 42 digital courses and reduced the rent of its physical units by 21%, transferring 29 campuses to partners, in a cost-cutting strategy that included a 37% cut in marketing expenses and a 32% cut in the cost of acquiring students.

With this, the group predicts that 70% of its revenue in 2025 will come from its teaching platforms, medicine courses, aggregated under the KrotonMed unit, from hybrid teaching (on-site and online) and digital. This year the proportion is 44%.

According to the president of Kroton, Roberto Valério, new revisions to the company’s physical structure are no longer necessary, while it prepares to resume the capture of on-site students.

But the increase in Kroton’s revenue, only in 2023, said the president of Cogna, Rodrigo Galindo, noting that at Cogna as a whole, this should happen in 2022. “Kroton doesn’t need any more restructuring…We believe in a resumption (students) from 2022”, said Valério. “There is a repressed demand that will happen, even because of the performance of the last few weeks during the fundraising activities”, he added.

Valério pointed out that the growth of the on-site student base, unlike before the restructuring, will be more concentrated in courses with higher tuition fees, while those that include pedagogy and accounting, for example, were migrated to the group’s online platforms.

Medicine

Cogna even announced for the first time numbers of its medical education operation aggregated in the form of a unit called KrotonMed.

The presentation came just days after rival Ânima (ANIM3) sold 25% of its health education subsidiary Inspirali for R$1 billion, with company executives saying a company IPO is a possibility to be considered.

Galindo said that KrotonMed will have net income of BRL 482 million in 2022 and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of BRL 224 million, with a margin of 46.5%, and chance of the student base rising from 3,000 to 5,250.

According to the president of Cogna, the option to separate the medicine business at the KrotonMed unit via a “carve out [segregação] corporate”, was for the company to have the “option” of making expansion moves without eventually diluting Cogna’s shareholders.

“We are going to create an optionality for a potential transaction…There is nothing on the table, but we want to have an eminently medical operation, with 76% of Ebitda in medicine, to generate an optionality”, said Galindo when asked about Cogna’s plans for to KrotonMed. “What will this optionality be? We don’t know,” he added.

Still with low exposure

Shortly after the closing of the event, Morgan Stanley said in a report that it welcomed the announcements made by the education company during Investor Day.

For analysts, the “impact of covid-19 was left behind”. The company’s recovery should continue gradually, although there is still some pressure in 2022. The company “is better prepared to capture future opportunities with a lighter structure”, they explain.

Thus, after the turnaround, the inflection point is the year 2021, Morgan analysts assess.

For analysts, the turnaround that began in 2020 adapted Kroton’s installed capacity to the new reality, “cleaning” the Private Student Installment (PEP) receivables and cutting expenses.

Furthermore, after a sequential drop in the student base for 5 years, 2021 was the first year with an expansion, which is expected to accelerate in 2022 (with Fies and PEP off the base).

Ebitda, on the other hand, which hit rock bottom in 2020, has already shown an expansion of 80% in 2021 and revenue should start to grow in 2023.

In 2025, 70% of revenue (44% in 2021) should come from hybrid digital learning, medicine and platform, also highlight the in-house analysts.

Even seeing positively the indications made by the company during Investor Day, Morgan Stanley maintained an underweight recommendation (exposure below the market average) for Cogna’s assets, with a target price of R$ 3.10, which represents a potential of valuation of about 7% compared to closing the day before.

Market analysts, by the way, are mostly skeptical about the stock: according to a compilation by Refinitiv, of 12 houses that cover the paper, 9 recommend maintenance and 3 recommend selling, even though the average target price is R. $3.91, up about 35% from Friday’s close.

(with Reuters)

