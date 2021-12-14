Commission investigating attack on Capitol Hill recommends prosecution of former adviser to Trump

WASHINGTON — The US Congressional Special Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill voted on Monday to file a lawsuit against Mark Meadows, then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, for contempt of Congress over his refusal to pay testimony to parliamentarians. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House Committee unanimously approved the recommendation for criminal prosecution against Meadows.

Meadows was called repeatedly to appear for testimony before the Democratic-led committee and refused to do so despite having been subpoenaed.

“The fact that Meadow did not appear to give statements after having been given a second chance to cooperate with the commission constitutes intentional failure to comply with the subpoena,” the commission said.

Four people died the day of the riot, and a Capitol police officer died the next day from injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police officers were injured during the attack, and four police officers have since committed suicide.

Lawmakers are investigating Trump’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, when he was defeated by Joe Biden, through a campaign that degenerated into an attack on Capitol Hill. The committee wants to know what role Meadows played in the event.

subpoenas

Meadows has filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the special commission, accusing her of violating the legal protections of a president’s advisor and of using excessively broad subpoenas to obtain her mobile phone data.

Trump, at a rally on Jan. 6, repeated his unfounded claim that his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 election was the result of fraud and urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.





A House member for seven years before joining the Trump administration, Meadows will be another adviser to the former Republican president facing a lawsuit. The Justice Department, at the House’s request, has already filed similar charges against Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon. The House is also considering a similar action against Jeffrey Clark, former assistant attorney general.

The House of Representatives special committee on Monday issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some White House aides to former President Donald Trump. So far, the commission has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard more than 275 witnesses in its investigation.

“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to organize the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have communicated directly with the former president about the Ellipse rally that directly preceded the attack on the US Capitol.” , said a statement from representative Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman.

Brian Jack, who was Trump’s political director at the White House, is being subpoenaed; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump’s endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House team that prepared events for Trump’s arrival.