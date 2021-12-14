Confirmed at BBB, Helen Ganzarolli has what it takes to be “friend of the people”

Confirmed to BBB22, Helen Ganzarolli is a name that reaches all the masses and has great chances of winning favoritism within the reality show. Known by the people thanks to her 25 years of work at SBT, the model, actress and presenter has more than four million followers on Instagram and has starred in programs and movies with entertainment legends such as Didi, Silvio Santos and Gugu Liberato.

Helen’s artistic career began in 1996, when she signed a contract with the modeling agency Ford Models. Four years later, she was invited to participate in the Sabadão Sertanejo program, led by Gugu Liberato, on SBT. Then, he started working on Sunday Legal, on the painting of the bathtub. That’s when the brunette’s name became known once and for all by the general public.

Helen has already appeared in films such as Didi, the bumbling cupid, in 2003, alongside singer Daniel, Jackeline Petkovic and, of course, Renato Aragão, Didi. In 2008, Sílvio Santos invited her to run the Fantasia program. Two years later, the program Telephone e win debuted on SBT, which was canceled 24 hours after its first airing.

In 2011, the presenter was invited to present the program Cassetadas Engraçadas e Desastradas, which was not exactly a success either. Today, Helen is part of the cast of Jogo dos Pontinhos, one of the most popular paintings on the Silvio Santos Program.

With this curriculum, no one can doubt the brunette’s background and knowledge of television. Popular appeal, Helen Ganzarolli also has plenty. All that’s left is to wait to find out how she’s going to be monitored 24 hours a day…

