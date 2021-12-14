Connected, new miss Universe planned to imitate cat to go viral! – Prism

The 21-year-old Indian Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe, would be just another stunning woman to win the contest if it weren’t for a viral that took over her presentation.

Harnaaz was elected the most beautiful woman in the world last Sunday (12), in Israel, after showing the universe an unusual talent. The Indian fun girl went viral by imitating on stage, to perfection, an irritating kitten. That was the “talent” she displayed when answering presenter Steve Harvey’s question about her greatest skill.

Harnaaz, the presenter, the judges, the audience and social media had fun with the imitation, which was actually well done. No. She has nothing to be futile. I also didn’t want to look shallow in front of millions of viewers around the world.

Smart and connected, Harnaaz probably knew that the image of the imitation kitten would quickly go viral, to the point where the entire world would find out who the new miss Universe was. Even those who didn’t even know about the contest!

Harnaaz holds a master’s degree in public administration and has had a wide smile on his face from the first minute he entered the competition. She was one of the favorites and showed that, in times of social media, there is beauty and advantages to knowing how to laugh at yourself.

Check out: