convicted policeman considers changing declaration of innocence

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is considering changing his innocence to face civil charges, according to court records released on Monday (13).

Chauvin, 45, who was sentenced in June to 22-and-a-half years in prison, could change his statement Wednesday at a hearing as he faces federal charges for “violation of the constitutional rights” of Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who was asphyxiated by the agent during an arrest.

The former police officer has the possibility of initiating a negotiation to avoid a retrial, according to a notification registered on Monday in his judicial file.

It has not been specified whether Chauvin intends to plead guilty or will opt for a compromise that consists of accepting a conviction without formally acknowledging his guilt.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests worldwide against racial injustice and police brutality. Chauvin, a white male, was filmed pressing Floyd’s neck with his knee for nearly 10 minutes, until the victim became unconscious and died.

Officers Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane helped to contain Floyd in handcuffs, while Tou Thao kept out passersby who asked police officers to leave Floyd, who said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the three other agents present in the episode were accused of violating the victim’s constitutional rights, as well as not calling for emergency medical services. All four have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and their trial is set for next year.