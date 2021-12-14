Copinha groups defined; see who your team faces | Junior soccer sp cup

This Monday, the São Paulo Football Federation announced the venues and groups for the 2022 edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.
The tournament will be played from the 2nd to the 25th of January. There will be 32 groups of four clubs each, spread across the capital and the interior of the state. In all, 128 teams will compete in the Copinha, which was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Corinthians, the biggest champion of the dispute, with eight titles, fell in Group 15, in São José dos Campos, and will have São José-SP, River-PI and Resende-RJ as opponents. Internacional, current champions, were in Group 25, with União Mogi-SP, Portuguesa and São Raimundo-RR.
See the groups and headquarters below:
Copinha 2022 Trophy — Photo: Disclosure/FPF
- Votuporanguense
- Bahia
- Monte Azul-SP
- Atlético Mato Grosso
- tanabi
- Vila Nova-GO
- Guarani
- Aquidauense-MS
- Mirassol-SP
- sport
- Taguatinga-DF
- trust yourself
- Linense
- Atlético-MG
- Andira-AC
- Alliance-AL Sports
- frank
- Youth
- black Bridge
- Trust-PB
- Matonese
- Fluminense
- Fast Club-AM
- Jacuipense-BA
- Commercial-SP
- Criciuma
- New Iguaçu
- Chapadinha-MA
- Railway-SP
- saints
- Rondônia-RO
- worker-PR
- Iacanga union
- Santa Cruz-PE
- Novorizontino-SP
- ABC-MS union
- XV of Jaú
- Guild
- Castanhal-PA
- Mixto-MT
- Saint Carlense
- America-MG
- Saint Charles
- Falcon SE
- São João-SP Union
- Athletic-PR
- Velo Clube-SP
- Taquarussú-TO
GROUP 13 – GUARATINGUETÁ
- Manthiqueira-SP
- Vitória-BA
- XV of Piracicaba-SP
- São José-RS
- Taubate
- Botafogo-RJ
- Petrolina-PE
- Aparecidense-GO
GROUP 15 – SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS
- São José-SP
- Corinthians
- River-PI
- Resende-RJ
- Suzano Union
- strength
- Ituano
- Concordia-SC
- Sports Brazil-SP
- Goias
- Botafogo-SP
- Iape-MA
- Paulista
- Ceará
- São Bernardo FC-SP
- Bragantino-PA
- jaguariuna
- ABC-RN
- Red Bull Bragantino
- Fluminense-PI
- Itapirense
- cruise
- retro-PE
- Palmas-TO
GROUP 21 – SAO CAETANO DO SUL
- Sao Caetano
- São Paulo
- Perilima-PB Sports
- CSE-AL
GROUP 22 – SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO
- EC Saint Bernard
- Londoner
- São Bento-SP
- Aster Brazil-ES
- Osasco Audax
- Joinville
- Saint Andrew
- Camaçari-BA
GROUP 24 – SANTANA DE PARNAÍBA
- Ska Brazil-SP
- Vasco
- Rio Claro-SP
- lizard itself
GROUP 25 – MOGI DAS CRUZES
- Mogi union
- International
- Portuguese
- São Raimundo-RR
- Flamengo-SP
- Hawaii
- Guarulhos
- Santana-AP
- Mauá Football
- Atlético-GO
- Mauaense-SP
- Round Round
- Santa Water-SP
- palm trees
- Real Ariquemes-RO
- Assu-RN
- West-SP
- Flamengo-RJ
- Forest-EC
- Fort-ES
GROUP 30 – SÃO PAULO (IBRACHINA)
- Ibrachina
- Nautical
- Inter from Limeira-SP
- Serranense-MG
GROUP 31 – SÃO PAULO (JUVENTUS)
- youth
- CRB-AL
- Portuguese Santista-SP
- Canaan-BA
GROUP 32 – SÃO PAULO (NATIONAL)
- National
- Coritiba
- Capivarian-SP
- Real Brasília-DF