Copom Minutes: BC evaluated adjustment greater than 1.5 point in Selic and high interest scenario for longer

BRASILIA (Reuters) – When deciding to increase the basic interest rate by 1.50 percentage points last week, the Central Bank made comparisons between scenarios involving stronger adjustment rhythms and scenarios in which the interest rate remains high for a longer period. long, according to the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) published this Tuesday.

In the document, the monetary authority points out that the pace of adjustment of 1.50 percentage points, at this time, is adequate to reach a sufficiently contractionary level to ensure the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon and consolidate the anchoring of longer term expectations long.

Last week, the BC increased the Selic rate by 1.50 percentage points, to the level of 9.25% per year, and indicated that it should repeat the dose at the next meeting of the collegiate, in February, seeking to move “significantly into contractionary territory ” by continuing the aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation. The assessments were repeated in the Copom minutes released this Tuesday.

