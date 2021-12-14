Copom minutes reinforce view of high Selic for longer, but weak data may make BC “wait and see”

SAO PAULO – The minutes released this last Tuesday (14) of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the Selic to 9.25% per year, reinforced the speech hawkish (tough, worried about inflation) from the Central Bank. In the document, it was revealed that “the Copom concluded that the monetary tightening cycle should be more contractionary than the one used in the basic scenario throughout the relevant horizon”.

The Copom also considered accelerating the pace of tightening, but concluded that “the pace of adjustment of 1.50 percentage points, at this time, is adequate to reach, throughout the monetary tightening cycle, a sufficiently contractionary level to not only guarantee the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon, but also consolidate the anchoring of longer-term expectations.”

For XP, Copom is buying time to better assess the state of the global and domestic economy in the first quarter of next year. Meanwhile, he will keep his tone tough and raise the Selic another 1.5 points at his February meeting to keep expectations anchored.

“Considering that activity is already losing steam and that much of the monetary tightening has not yet reached the economy, we still believe that, by March, the Copom will feel comfortable in reducing the pace to 0.75 point and, from then on, it will start in ‘wait and see’ mode with the Selic rate at 11.50%. But we recognize that the risk is fully skewed upwards”, he assesses.

After the Copom’s hard minutes, Goldman Sachs pointed out that the Copom’s determination is to adopt a significantly restrictive posture and persevere until the disinflation process consolidates and inflation expectations are once again anchored to the respective targets.

Furthermore, for the bank, the Copom does not seem to have deviated or to be overly sensitive to the weak domestic growth profile and the uncertain global growth prospects and new Covid-19 variants. Thus, Goldman projects another 1.5 point increase at its meeting in early February 2022, to 10.75%, and a terminal Selic rate between 11.75% -12% at the end of the first quarter of next year, with modest cuts provisionally planned for the end of 2022.

Itaú already sees the minutes indicating that the authorities plan to increase the Selic rate to around 12%, if not beyond, and keep the base rate at a contractionary level for an extended period. “This clearly contradicts expectations that the Copom may carry out interest rate cuts by the end of 2022. For now, we expect the authorities to end the hike in March, with the Selic at 11.75% per year, but the risks they are going in the direction of higher interest rates’, he points out.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, emphasizes that today’s Copom minutes clarifies the reasons why the Central Bank continues to maintain the strong pace of increase in the Selic rate, as well as its aggressive stance. In fact, in relation to the balance of risks, the message reinforced the BC’s concerns about the fragility of the fiscal framework, as well as the persistence of the still high current inflation and its diffusion, while at the same time it emphasized the loss of traction in activity economic as in the previous messages. However, this time, the focus was more on unanchoring long-term inflation expectations.

However, the bank’s economists point out that it has seen a reduction in futures rates on major contracts in recent sessions due to recent data on very weak economic activity, along with the lower-than-expected November IPCA last Friday.

“Although a lot may happen until the next Copom meeting in February, the slowdown in economic activity, combined with the first signs of a slowdown in inflation (especially the IPCA), leads us to maintain our expectation of the Selic rate at a peak of 11.50% in March”, they assess.

It is noteworthy that, also on Tuesday, the data on the volume of services for October was released, which dropped 1.2% from September to October, the second consecutive negative rate, accumulating a retraction of 1.9% in two months, according to released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The BBI points out that October repeated the recent trend of disappointing economic activity figures – this time again for the three main indicators (services, retail sales and industrial production).

“In fact, although there are many reasons to explain such behavior (for example, high unemployment, bottlenecks in the supply chain, high inflation, high uncertainty, high Selic, among others), the fact is that the economy has entered a technical recession, with Q2 and Q3 showing negative numbers at the margin, and Q4 prospects continue to disappoint already low estimates.

The only positive side (and the exception among the Monthly Survey of Services), services provided to families are on a path of recovery, including an acceleration in the rate of increase between September and October (from 1.6% to 2.7% ). This dynamic still reflects the benefits of economic reopening and increased social interaction, XP points out.

For BBI, this number of services, in addition to reinforcing its expectation of a rise in the Selic terminal below the market consensus (11.5% in the first quarter of next quarter), reinforces the estimate of low GDP growth, of 0.2% for 2022.

Also this week, data from the IBC-Br for October will be released later this week, considering the preview of the GDP of the Central Bank, with Itaú economists projecting a 0.3% drop in the monthly comparison, taking the accumulated in 12 months down to 0.8%. On Thursday (16), the Central Bank presents the Quarterly Inflation Report.

The two events may make it clearer what the monetary authority’s next steps will be, in a scenario of still high inflation, but with some initial signs that the weaker economy may already have an impact on prices. Statements by Roberto Campos Neto, BC president, are also important.

Today, he reinforced that Brazilian inflation is clearly taking off, with elements of much broader dissemination. “More volatile parts of the IPCA began to show some stability, such as food at home. We need to wait how this will behave in the future”, he stressed.

