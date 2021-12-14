Corinthians defines Sornoza’s future, with a year to go before the contract expires

Ecuadorian has been a Timon player since January 2019 and, in the last two seasons, he has been on loan from LDU, Tijuana and Independiente del Valle.

Ecuadorian champion with Independiente del Valle this weekend, midfielder Junior Sornoza have a contract with the Corinthians until the end of 2022. According to reporters Bruno Cassucci and Marcelo Braga, from the GE website, Timão decided that it will lend it again next season. He will turn 28 on January 28th.

The first interested party to count on Sornoza in 2022 is the same Independent of the Valley, which has already received a positive signal from Corinthians. However, the team from São Paulo makes two demands: financial compensation in return and that the Ecuadorian club pay 100% of the midfielder’s salaries.

Sornoza joined Corinthians in January 2019, after two seasons at Fluminense. He was even decisive in the title of the Campeonato Paulista, giving the pass to Vágner Love’s goal against São Paulo in the decision. However, he lost prominence throughout the year, becoming a reserve and a tradable player from 2020.

Discreet numbers and high investment: see how Sornoza’s spell at Corinthians was

The Ecuadorian arrived in São Paulo after Corinthians paid R$ 11.5 million to Fluminense, the club he had been with since 2017. In a season with the Alvinegra shirt, Sornoza played 50 matches, scored a goal and gave 11 assists, in addition to having won the title in São Paulo that year.