Corinthians registers an increase in revenue, but closes September with the first deficit of 2021

Corinthians recorded its first deficit of 2021 on the balance sheet that takes into account until September this year. In all, the club saw the exercise of the period end with a negative balance of BRL 532 thousand and indebtedness grew by R$15 million compared to June, reaching R$994 million.

THE my helm had access to the balance sheet that should be published on the Corinthians official website this Tuesday. Despite the negative number, the club presents reasonable stability throughout 2021, always varying between a surplus or deficit of R$ 1 million. The club seeks this “break even” for 2021 and wants to start presenting stronger surpluses from 2022 onwards.

In operational terms, the result was good: in football, there was a surplus of BRL 34 million even without accounting for box office revenue – The first game with the presence of the public was in October, which is not included in the balance sheet.

Some highlights of the recipes:

Collection of BRL 78 million from sponsorship contracts, R$ 11 million more than the budget forecast;

R$ 11 million more than the budget forecast; BRL 189 million in broadcast rights revenue , R$ 20 million more than previously budgeted;

, R$ 20 million more than previously budgeted; Even without counting box office games, R$68 million more in gross revenue compared to the same period last year;

BRL 14.02 million in revenue from federal transfers , BRL 172 million less than last year and BRL 24 million less than budgeted in January.

, BRL 172 million less than last year and BRL 24 million less than budgeted in January. BRL 28 million with licensing and franchise in amateur sports, best number in the sector, almost tripling last year’s total value – R$ 10 million.

On the expenses side, four other highlights:

the cost of acquiring athletes in 2021 remains zero. Even counting the arrivals of Carlos Miguel, Giuliano, João Pedro, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, there are no values ​​registered there. In 2020, Corinthians spent a little more than R$63 million in this same sector; spending on personnel increased from BRL 136 million in September last year to BRL 156 million at the same time this year, a number that basically registers the expenses with salaries of athletes – and employees – of football. BRL 27.9 million in personnel expenses at the amateur club, more than the total recorded in 2020, even with still three months to come on the balance sheet. R$19 million less difference between budgeted and realized with athlete image rights – only R$ 3 million were debited from the coffers against R$ 22 million foreseen.

This balance already takes into account the arrivals of reinforcements, which explains the increase in spending on football – even though the expectation is to close the year with a lower payroll than in 2020. In time: Corinthians ended 2020 with a deficit of R$ 123 million.

See more at: Corinthians Board of Directors.