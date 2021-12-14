Corinthians sees Cavani distant, discards another medallion and has a ‘drawn profile’ for a new center forward

Corinthians scans the market for a strong center forward for 2022, and will look for new names after polls by Anderson Talisca and Edinson Cavani

It’s no secret that the Corinthians wants a heavyweight striker for 2022 and the club sought information on Anderson Talisca and Edinson Cavani.

But, the situation of both players is considered to be quite complex. For this reason, the climate inside Parque São Jorge is more one of hope and study for opportunities than of optimism regarding the chance of success in these hirings.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Card off the deck

Talisca is already considered a card out of the deck by some managers. Only a big and unlikely change in the scenario would put the player close to Timon again.

The attacker has a contract with the Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, until June 2024. After the Saudis pay part of the pending wages this week, the termination of the contract, which was in the plans of the 27-year-old athlete’s staff, became unfeasible.

In May of this year, Al Nassr raised approximately 8 million euros, around R$ 50 million at the time, according to information published by the press, to remove Talisca from Chinese football.

heavy competition

As for Cavani, the biggest obstacle is the declared interest of European clubs in the 34-year-old centre-forward.

Corinthians does not rule out presenting a bold project to the Uruguayan, but it knows that it cannot compete with an eventual proposal from a great team from the Old Continent, which will be able to offer figures in euros, a currency much more valued than the real.

For Cavani to reinforce Corinthians in 2022, the player would have to get his termination with the Manchester United, with whom he has a contract until June 2022, is willing to reduce his salary and refuse European interested parties.

In other words, it is not a simple situation, nor does it bring any feeling of optimism.

Still, the Alvinegra board did not throw in the towel and wait for a signal to take the next step.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The São Paulo club intends to continue the conversations with Cavani’s manager until there is some conviction about the possibilities, whether positive or negative. So far, there hasn’t even been a negotiation.

new name

Meanwhile, the Corinthians football department’s top management doesn’t want to waste time and is looking for an alternative in the face of the difficulty, which could quickly become unfeasible, regarding Cavani.

Internally, there is a great expectation that a new target will be defined soon. Corinthians’ change of focus on the market is the main trend at the moment.

The emergence of a novelty, of a new name under discussion, is a scenario with more potential than confidence in the progress of conversations with Cavani.

Feet on the ground

The goal is to close a deal in 2021, without the need to pay a termination fine. Therefore, the priority is to gain time. The club has received offers from several businessmen from around the world and swept the market. The goal is to find a new top 9 jersey within this strategy.

In order to avoid a deep frustration in the Corinthians fans, President Duilio Monteiro Alves should not publicly manifest himself on the issues until there is nothing more concrete.

The directors Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes also promise to adopt cautious speeches.