Corinthians starts decision of Paulisto U-17 against Palmeiras this Thursday; know details

After eliminating São Paulo in the semifinals, Corinthians starts the fight for the title of the São Paulo Under-17 Championship this Thursday, December 16th. The team faces Palmeiras in the final.

The first game will be played under the command of Corinthians, at 10 am, in São Paulo. The FPF has not yet confirmed the location of the first game, which should take place at Parque São Jorge. In addition, the federation has also not set the date, time and place for the return game.

Timãozinho arrives at the decision undefeated. The team has played 20 games so far, winning 16 and drawing four. There are 86.67% of success, with 53 goals scored and eight conceded.

In the quarter-finals, the Parque São Jorge team eliminated Desportivo Brasil after winning the round-trip matches by 4-0 and 1-0, respectively. In the semi, Timãozinho dispatched São Paulo after winning the first-leg duel for the minimum score and tying 1-1 in the return match.

Corinthians U-17 Games in 2021 at Paulista U-17 2021

Games played: 20

20 Points Earned: 52

52 Benefit: 86.67%

86.67% Wins: 16

16 Ties: 4

4 Defeats: 0

0 Goal in favor: 53 (2.65 per game)

53 (2.65 per game) Goals against: 8 (0.40 per game)

Corinthians U-17 Artillery in 2021

