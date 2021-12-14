Corinthians stops negotiations for Richard and evaluates using defensive midfielder next season | corinthians

Corinthians braked midfielder Richard’s negotiations with other clubs and is evaluating the player’s use in the next season.

At the age of 27, Richard awakened the interests of teams in Brazil and abroad. Santos came to sound out the player for a loan, but the negotiations were interrupted by Timão.

In the coming days, the staff of the steering wheel must meet with the board of Alvinegra to deal with his situation. Richard welcomes the stay at Timon, but only wants to stay if he has opportunities to play. Currently, this is a competitive position in the Alvinegro squad, which will still gain Paulinho’s reinforcement for next season.

1 of 1 Richard has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022 — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag.Corinthians Richard has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022 — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag.Corinthians

If you confirm the permanence of Richard, Corinthians will need to discuss the player’s contractual situation. His bond lasts until the end of 2022, so that in six months he will be able to sign with another club.

The defensive midfielder was at Athletico since mid-2019, having played 71 matches with the red-black shirt, with two goals and two assists. However, the loan ended early at the end of October, alleging indiscipline.

Thus, he was out of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil.

Corinthians was bothered by how the situation was handled by the Hurricane board. The club understands that the measure also hindered an eventual sale of the athlete, as it tarnished his image.

Richard, in turn, manifested himself through an official note. Check the image below:

Since last month, the midfielder has been training at CT Joaquim Grava, under the eyes of coach Sylvinho.

Hired by Corinthians do Fluminense, Richard played 22 games for the club from 2019 to 2020. During this period, he was also loaned to Vasco.

Currently, the team in Alvinegro counts on defensive midfielders Gabriel, Cantillo, Xavier, Roni and Du Queiroz, as well as other athletes who can play the role and Thiaguinho, who is not in the plans.