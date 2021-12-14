Coulthard says Hamilton needs to be ‘tougher’ in F1

Max Verstappen claimed the F1 title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. According to David Coulthard, seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton should have been more aggressive, he told the BBC.

The Brit has been the world champion in recent years, but this season it was different as Hamilton had to fight the Dutchman in practically every race of the year.

Coulthard believes Hamilton allowed this to happen. “I think Hamilton ‘opened the door.’ He allowed someone as aggressive and arrogant as Verstappen to harass him and steal his title,” said Coulthard. “I think Lewis has been too good for a long time and I think he needs to toughen up again.”

Hamilton put himself in a sporting position in Abu Dhabi, congratulating Verstappen on his championship title. The British driver, who led the entire race but part of the final lap, had bad luck in the race in Abu Dhabi when Nicholas Latifi crashed into the wall with five laps to go, prompting the safety car to enter, and in the controversial relaunch, Verstappen was able to overtake its competitor after putting in new soft tyres.