councilors try to bar vote on the bylaws

A group of opposition counselors from São Paulo tried in court to suspend the meeting that will vote on the reform of the statute. They filed a lawsuit last Tuesday (7) pointing out irregularities in the call notice for the meeting next Thursday (16) and conflict of interests of the current administration, which has 75% of the members of the deliberative council of the club .

In a decision published this morning (13), judge Monica Lima Pereira refused the request made by the counselors, alleging that the irregularities mentioned by them were not proved. In addition, the magistrate understood that the case is an internal matter for the club.

The judge further alleges that the changes voted on by the deliberative council still need to be approved by the club’s membership. “This situation removes, at least for now, the risk of damage that is difficult to repair.”

The councilors stated in the court records that the administration of Júlio Casares is trying to perpetuate itself in power with the change of statute and cites a “witch hunt” that would have been carried out during the year with processes and punishments for six opposition councilors.

Also in the petition, the councilors argue that the election of the deliberative council of São Paulo is sub judice on suspicion of fraud. For this reason, they believe it is necessary to wait for the case to be resolved before “a sensitive matter of statutory reform is voted on, which can benefit all elected directors, Board of Directors and Administration with ongoing terms of office”.

In its manifestation in the process, São Paulo calls the counselors’ arguments “untrue” and “based on false premises”. Club representatives justify that an expert report proved that there were no frauds in the election at the end of last year.

The expert report of November 4th of this year concluded that the claim took place “in an acceptable and fair manner, and its result remains unchanged, and that there is no longer any question for the detailed and conclusive expert report”.

The expert analysis confirmed the vote of the 74 most voted councilors and found differences in only two votes, which changed the result of the 75th.

In the process on the reform of the bylaws, the group of advisers asks that, if the suspension of the vote is not accepted, that the changes that may be approved by the deliberative council will be valid only for the next term. The measure would prevent the reelection of President Júlio Casares, who leaves office at the end of 2023.