Covid: UK has first kill by omicron

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited West London Vaccination Clinic

At least one person in the UK has died of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said the new variant was also causing hospital admissions and that the “best thing” people could do was get a booster.

Visiting a vaccination clinic in London, the prime minister urged people to put aside the idea that omicron was a milder variant.

“Unfortunately, yes, omicron is generating hospitalizations and, unfortunately, it has been confirmed that at least one patient has died from omicron.”

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we need to set aside and just recognize the simple rate at which it accelerates through the population.”

As of December 10, according to the World Health Organization, no deaths had been reported as a result of the new variant, initially detected in South Africa at the end of November.

On Sunday, Johnson set a new goal for all adults in England to receive a booster offer by the end of the month.

The NHS website (the British SUS) went offline this Monday (13/12) after more than 100,000 people tried to schedule their booster dose, the government said.

There were also long lines at call centers and new orders for antigen tests on the government website were temporarily suspended due to high demand.

The prime minister said there was still “ample stock” of tests for people to collect from pharmacies.

Starting this Tuesday (12/14), people who are fully vaccinated will be advised to take daily tests if they are identified as a contact with someone infected with covid-19.

Online appointments for booster doses were available for those over 30 on this Monday, while those aged between 18 and 29 can make an appointment starting this Wednesday (12/15). Those over 18 years old can also receive the booster of the immunizing agent in some care centers in England — as long as three months have passed since the second dose.

In addition to the expansion of booster doses, new Plan B measures were introduced in England to slow down the spread of omicron, including:

People are being advised to work from home if they can

Mask rules have already been strengthened and are now mandatory in most enclosed public places, including theaters and cinemas.

From Wednesday, subject to parliamentary approval, vaccine passports will be needed to enter nightclubs and other crowded places.

About 70 conservative lawmakers signaled they could oppose some of the new measures in a vote in the House of Commons (equivalent to the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil) this Tuesday, in particular mandatory approvals from covid.

However, the opposition Labor Party has said it will support the plans, so most likely the measures will pass.

The prime minister has repeatedly refused to drop new restrictions before Christmas.

The booster immunization program was accelerated in response to the omicron variant after a study suggested that two doses of the covid-19 vaccine were not enough to prevent people from becoming infected with the variant.

A third booster dose provides about 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infections with omicron, according to the UK Health Safety Agency.

On Monday morning, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said 10 people were hospitalized in England with the omicron variant.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccination centers have long lines

He said the UK is in a “race between the virus and the vaccine” and that the NHS will focus on urgent consultations for a few weeks, with non-urgent treatment potentially being delayed until New Year.

Data suggest that omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, with cases doubling in the UK every two to three days.

The alert level for covid in the UK has been raised to level four — meaning a high or rising level of transmission — for the first time since May due to the spread of omicron.

More than half a million booster shots and third shots were given in the UK on Saturday.

About 750 members of the Armed Forces were deployed to support the deployment of the reinforcement in England and Scotland.

Scotland also plans to offer booster vaccines to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of the year, while Wales is trying to accelerate their implementation to achieve the same goal.

In Northern Ireland, people over the age of 30 can now receive booster doses.