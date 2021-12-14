Covid: UK has first kill by omicron

Boris Johnson visiting vaccination clinic in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited West London Vaccination Clinic

At least one person in the UK has died of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said the new variant was also causing hospital admissions and that the “best thing” people could do was get a booster.

Visiting a vaccination clinic in London, the prime minister urged people to put aside the idea that omicron was a milder variant.

“Unfortunately, yes, omicron is generating hospitalizations and, unfortunately, it has been confirmed that at least one patient has died from omicron.”

