Covid vaccination certificate requirement boosted immunization in below-average countries | Coronavirus

The requirement of the Vaccination certificate to enter commercial settings and events boosted the number of vaccinated in countries whose vaccination coverage was below average , revealed a study published on Monday (13) in the scientific journal “The Lancet”.

In all, researchers from the Center for Demographic Sciences in Leverhulme and the Center for Pandemic Sciences, both belonging to the University of Oxford, evaluated the impact of the introduction of the vaccination certificate in six countries (France, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany) that made certification mandatory.

The data, collected between April and September this year, revealed that the certification requirement led to an increase in the number of people vaccinated about 20 days before and 40 days after the measure took effect.

“As mass vaccination programs continue to play a central role in protecting public health in this pandemic, increasing vaccine acceptance is critical to protecting immunized individuals and breaking the chains of infection in the community,” said Melinda Mills, author of the study and director of the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Sciences at Oxford University.

Although vaccinated people can become infected and transmit the virus again, studies show that the risk is lower among these individuals than compared to unvaccinated people.

It is the first time that researchers have focused on the topic and assess the response of populations according to the requirement.

Certificate boosted vaccination in countries with rates below average

The study revealed that the requirement stimulated vaccination in countries whose vaccination coverage was below average, such as France, Israel, Italy and Switzerland.

On the other hand, countries that already had a high vaccination coverage or that suffered from the limited supply of vaccines did not show significant changes in the number of vaccinees after the introduction of the obligation, as happened with Germany and Denmark.

In the case of Denmark, when the country introduced the certification requirement in April 2021, the overall supply of vaccines was still limited despite high demand. Therefore, the increase was not so expressive.

Germany, in turn, has always had vaccination rates above the world average and the requirement has not caused significant changes.

Overall, the study showed that after the introduction of certification, the increase in the number of vaccinated people occurred especially with the public under 30 years of age.

In Switzerland, when it became mandatory to present a certificate to enter nightclubs and large events, there was a considerable increase among young people under 20 years of age. When restrictions were expanded to include all hospitality and leisure environments, acceptance also increased among 20-49 year olds.

The authors believe that the findings can help the adoption of public policies aimed at encouraging vaccination in specific groups.

Still, the researchers say it will be necessary to investigate the impact of other factors on vaccination as well, such as socioeconomic status and ethnicity.

What is a vaccination certificate?

The vaccination certificate or passport is a document that proves that the person has completed the vaccination schedule, that is, has taken two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.