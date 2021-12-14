Cristina Junqueira, from Nubank, is the 2nd Brazilian entrepreneur on the Forbes list

After the debut of Nubank (NAKED) on the stock exchange New York, Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of digital bank, joined the magazine’s list of billionaires forbes, with US$ 1.3 billion (or R$ 7.4 billion).

Forbes did not inform which is the placement of Junqueira in the ranking.

The patrimony calculated by the magazine would be enough to place Cristina among the ten richest women in the country in the most recent list, from August, ahead of Camila Bueno Grossi (R$ 7 billion), shareholder of the Dasa and of the Amil, and Gisele Trajano (R$7.2 billion), one of the heirs of Onofre Trajano, part of the family that created the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

Cristina is only the second Brazilian to become a billionaire with her own venture, according to the publication.

The first was Luiza Trajano, chairman of the Magalu board of directors, and who, in the magazine’s latest list of billionaires, had a fortune estimated at R$ 23.5 billion.

Like Nubank co-founder and CEO David Vélez, Junqueira controls the company through supervoting shares, which are unlisted and have 20 times the voting rights of shares outstanding in the market.

The value of these shares, however, is the same as those listed.

It also holds 0.1% of class A shares, which are those listed on the stock exchange.

Cristina’s trajectory

Currently pregnant with her third child – in fact, a girl, who should arrive in February 2022 -, Cristina Junqueira, 37, already had a trajectory in the financial market before joining Colombian David Vélez to found Nubank.

For a decade, between 2003 and 2013, she worked in strategic consulting and in traditional banks.

in the Itaú (ITUB4), which was overtaken by Nubank in terms of market value, the businesswoman was a systems analyst, superintendent and manager in the area of credit card.

The experience inside the ‘bancão’ was essential to trace the paths that would bring prominence to the fintech, founded in 2013.

The initial idea was that Nubank would be a counterpoint to traditional financial institutions, with fewer fees and less bureaucratic processes.

Today, fintech has around 48 million customers.

The executive took her two daughters to New York last week to follow Nubank’s debut on stock Exchange.

In the days before the IPO (initial offer of actions), she reported to Estadão/Broadcast intense days, with more than ten meetings with investors. “The NuSócios program (which gave customers the right to buy shares) was super complex to do.”

“We will remain dissatisfied, there will always be complexity for us to resolve, to improve people’s lives,” stated Cristina, emphasizing that Nubank emerged from the dissatisfaction with the financial system. “We started, everyone said it was impossible, that it wasn’t possible. And I love it, he told me it’s impossible, so I’ll show you that it’s (possible)”, he said.