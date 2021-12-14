Cristina Junqueira, from Nubank, is the 2nd Brazilian to join Forbes’ list as an entrepreneur – Economy

After debut of Nubank on the New York Stock Exchange, Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of digital bank, joined the magazine’s list of billionaires forbes, with US$ 1.3 billion (or R$ 7.4 billion). THE forbes did not inform which is the placement of Junqueira in the ranking.

The equity calculated by the magazine would be enough to place Cristina among the ten richest women in the country in the most recent list, from August, ahead of Camila Bueno Grossi (R$ 7 billion), shareholder of Dasa and Amil, and of Gisele Trajano (R$7.2 billion), one of the heirs of Onofre Trajano, part of the family that created Magazine Luiza.

Cristina is only the second Brazilian to become a billionaire with her own venture, according to the publication. The first was Luiza Trajano, chairman of Magalu’s board of directors, who, in the magazine’s latest list of billionaires, had a fortune estimated at R$ 23.5 billion.

Like Nubank co-founder and CEO David Vélez, Junqueira controls the company through supervoting shares, which are unlisted and have 20 times the voting rights of shares outstanding in the market. The value of these shares, however, is the same as those listed. It also holds 0.1% of class A shares, which are those listed on the stock exchange.

Cristina’s trajectory

Currently pregnant with her third child – actually a girl, who should arrive in February 2022 – Cristina Junqueira, 37, already had a trajectory in the financial market before joining Colombian David Vélez to found Nubank. For a decade, between 2003 and 2013, she worked in strategic consulting and in traditional banks.

At Itaú itself, which was overtaken by Nubank in terms of market value, the businesswoman was a systems analyst, superintendent and manager in the credit card area.

The experience within the ‘bank’ was essential to trace the paths that would bring prominence to fintech, founded in 2013. The initial idea was that Nubank would be a counterpoint to traditional financial institutions, with lesser fees and less bureaucratic processes. Today, fintech has around 48 million customers.

The executive took her two daughters to New York last week to accompany Nubank’s debut on the Stock Exchange. In the days leading up to the IPO (initial share offering), she reported to the Estadão/Broadcast intense days, with more than ten meetings with investors. “The NuSocios program (which gave customers the right to buy shares) it was super complex to do.”

“We are going to remain dissatisfied, there will always be complexity for us to resolve, to improve people’s lives,” stated Cristina, emphasizing that Nubank emerged from the dissatisfaction with the financial system. “We started, everyone said it was impossible, that it wasn’t possible. And I love it, they told me it’s impossible then I’ll show you that it is (possible)“, he said.