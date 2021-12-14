Cristina Junqueira joins Forbes’ list of billionaires after Nubank’s IPO

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank (NU), is the newest Brazilian billionaire on the magazine’s list forbes. The new status comes after the digital bank went public last week.

After the debut of NU shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares rose 15%, valuing the company at $45 billion and making Junqueira, 39, a billionaire. Its stake in Nubank is 2.9% and is now worth $1.3 billion. CEO David Vélez, 40, owns 23% of the company and an estimated fortune of $10.2 billion.

According to Forbes, Junqueira is the second billionaire self made Brazilian in the world ranking of the magazine, behind only Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

Nubank’s class A assets were priced at $9 each in the US market in its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the $8 to $9 indicative range.

The digital bank emerged as a fintech and received eight rounds of investment and two more extensions, with the participation of investment funds and venture capital companies, having among its investors the Berkshire Hathaway, of billionaire Warren Buffett.

The brand’s first credit card was launched in 2014 in the color purple, symbol of Nubank, and, as of 2018, the company began making the digital account available to customers.

The following year, the company expanded its operations to Mexico and in 2020, to Colombia.

The company currently has more than 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with offices in Germany and the United States.

According to Nubank, the digital bank receives an average of 2.1 million new customers per month (average for the third quarter of 2021) and has more than 5,400 employees.

In October 2021, the bank reported having reported a first-half profit on its operations in Brazil of BRL 76 million, after attracting more customers to its credit card. In the same period of the previous year, Nubank had a loss of R$ 95 million.

