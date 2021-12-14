CRLV is required again in Minas Gerais from January 1st – Gerais

Document presentation back to mandatory (photo: Federal Government/Disclosure) As of January 1st, the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate (CRLV) will once again be required in Minas Gerais. The presentation of the document was suspended during the state of calamity caused by the pandemic in the state. The measure, however, ends on 12/31.

The decision, published in the State Official Gazette, considers the end of the period of public calamity due to the pandemic, on December 31, according to State Decree No. 48.205/2021.

According to the Civil Police, for inspection, the CRLV for 2021 may be presented in digital or printed format, and will be considered the valid document to prove the regularity of the vehicle in circulation.

Drivers can use the document printed on plain paper or in the Digital Traffic Card (CDT) app, available for devices with Android and iOS systems.

“During approaches to the driver, the traffic inspection observes the mandatory documents, which are the CRLV and the license, and it is unnecessary to present proof of payment of fees and taxes”, explained the director of Detran-MG, delegate Eurico da Cunha Grandchild.

For drivers who do not yet have the CRLV 2021, it is necessary to access the Detran-MG website, check for IPVA charges, mandatory insurance, Annual Vehicle Licensing Renewal Fee and any fines. Click HERE and make the consultation.

*Intern under supervision of sub-editor João Renato Faria