Cruzeiro announces the hiring of defender Sidnei, ex-Internacional and Betis

In search of names to reinforce the defensive sector, besides the arrival of the experienced Maicon Roque, ex-Porto and São Paulo, Cruzeiro announced this Monday (13th) the hiring of Sidnei, ex-International defender. He has been without a club since leaving Betis in August of this year. The 32-year-old player was revealed by the Colorado youth divisions and has been involved in European football, with spells in Benfica, Besiktas, Espanyol, Deportivo La Coruña and Betis himself, his last club.

Sidnei was evaluated positively by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who wants a more experienced defense for the 2022 season. Cruzeiro suffered in defensive aspects in the last Series B, having one of the worst defenses in the tournament before the arrival of the professor.

Sidnei is the ninth name announced by Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. Previously, the club had announced the signings of goalkeeper Jailson, defender Maicon Roque, right-back Pará, defensive midfielders Pedro Castro and Filipe Machado, midfielders Fernando Neto and João Paulo , in addition to the forward Edu.

Sydney ended up outside of Betis’s plans, where he had an agreement until June 2022. He then settled his contract termination in an amicable manner. Since then, it has been available on the market.

Alexandre Pato’s partner

Sidnei was negotiated with Benfica in 2008, when Internacional arranged its sale for R$ 12.5 million. There is a curiosity about the athlete. Revealed in a talented 2007 International, he is one of Alexandre Pato’s best friends. The two lived together in Porto Alegre and the striker has always followed the career of his defender friend. In 2008, it was even speculated that Milan, Pato’s first club in Europe, was interested in the acquisition of Sydney, but the player actually moved to Portuguese football.

Betis performance

For Betis, the player went to the field on 55 opportunities and scored three goals. One of those goals came against Real Madrid last year, when Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 on March 8th. See below (available for viewing on YouTube only).

Below, another beautiful goal by Sydney for Betis, in a duel with Rayo Vallecano.

We accept no less than that, defender Sydney. No pressure. 🔥😏 pic.twitter.com/dTXo1RJKGw — Cruiseˢᵃᶠ on Videos (@CECemVideos) December 13, 2021

