Cruzeiro claims discharge of part of the stipulated amount to have Vitor Leque and threatens measures against Atlético-GO | football

The loan agreement provided for a purchase option on the part of Cruzeiro. According to the celestial club, the notification to Atlético-GO about the intention to carry out the acquisition was made last Friday, December 10th, date on which part of the amount agreed upon in the agreement was paid, according to the statement.

– Vitor Leque’s loan agreement with Cruzeiro provided for the definitive purchase exercise, which was formalized by the club in the last 10.

“In addition to notifying the Goiás club, we pay the first installment on the same day, fulfilling what was stipulated in the contract”

1 of 1 Vitor Leque during the match between Cruzeiro and Botafogo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque during the match between Cruzeiro and Botafogo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

According to the ge, the expected payment in the case of installments was about R$ 350 thousand, corresponding to half of the total amount for the player’s acquisition.

Also according to Cruzeiro, the notification of Atlético-GO to have the return of Vitor Leque only occurred after notification and payment of the initial installment. The club understands that it is safe due to the measures taken and says it will take legal action against the Dragon and the athlete, if he does not show up for training.

– Only after our notification and payment of the first installment did Atlético, inert until then, request the attacker’s return, which does not make any legal sense.

“The athlete is linked and registered with Cruzeiro, which awaits his immediate presentation for training, under penalty of the club and player being legally sued”