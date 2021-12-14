Cruzeiro shakes the market with reinforcements and assesses having “slack margin” for transfer bans | cruise

Of the most traditional clubs in Brazilian football, Cruzeiro is the one that has been stirring up the market in this beginning of the transfer window. There are already 10 reinforcements hired, nine of which have been officially announced . But, so far, it cannot register them, because of the transfer ban. In an interview with Globo, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was confident and calm in solving the problem until the beginning of January.

– The truth is that it is before the Championship (Mineiro), right. We have a very quiet margin until the beginning of January. With the championship starting on January 26th, I would have to register on the 25th. So, I pay, cancel FIFA, even the internal procedures, maybe 10 days. So, we still have a calm margin to continue this work.

The club from Minas Gerais has been banned from registering athletes since the middle of the year. The appraised value, of the combined debts, is R$ 15 million. The club owes debt to Defensor, from Uruguay (for the purchase of Arrascaeta, in 2015) and to Mazatlán, from Mexico (acquisition of Riascos, in 2015).

1 of 2 Sérgio Santos Rodrigues Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Sérgio Santos Rodrigues Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

With both associations, Cruzeiro is negotiating to resolve the case, both trying to pay the amount in installments and pay it in cash, with a reduction in part of the debt. There is optimism for the club to solve the case. The Minas Gerais club is also awaiting the injection of sponsorship value.

Cruzeiro Partner comments investor search

Therefore, it is still unable to register new contracts for reinforcements. But, as informed by the Cruzeiro president, there is optimism to solve the problem until the beginning of the State edition. The promise, according to Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s technical commission, was to resolve the situation by the end of December.

Even though the issue has not yet been resolved in FIFA, Cruzeiro has been stirring up the transfer market since the beginning. There are 10 signings. Only the left flank was not reinforced, although there will be news.