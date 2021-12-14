Cruzeiro: XP partner conditions the company’s permanence in SAF to the sale of control – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cruise Disclosure Council will define who will head the football department of the heavenly institution

Pedro Mesquita, a partner at XP Investimentos, said on Tuesday that the brokerage firm will leave the command of the transition process to Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) if the Board does not approve the sale of the control. The position was posted on Twitter.

“If Cruzeiro does not approve the sale of its control next Friday, we at XP will leave the command of the process as it will be impossible to carry out a transaction that is interesting for the future of the club.”

Next Friday (17), Cruzeiro will meet with the Deliberative Council to vote for the change in the percentage that will be sold to investors in the transition to SAF, in another step in the process of transforming Raposa into a club-company. Next Friday’s vote will define, for example, who will head the football department at the celestial institution.

The meeting will be at the headquarters of Barro Preto. At the meeting, which will be attended by the president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the president of the Mesa Nagib Simões, as well as representatives from XP Investimentos – a company that helps Raposa in attracting investors – one of the topics discussed will be the change in the percentage of shares to be ceded to the future investor. Today, the Cruzeiro statute provides for the transfer of only 49%, with the association maintaining 51%.

