Custom consoles: exquisite work by two Brazilians is a worldwide success

Anderson and Débora, two video game lovers, create fan console cases for fans

Every gamer has fallen in love with a game, be it gameplay, characters or narrative. When you become a fan, it’s natural to want the game to be part of your daily life. It is with this feeling, of passion for video games, that Anderson Gomes and Débora Araújo created Fan2Fan. Capturing every detail of the most respected franchises by the public, Fan2Fan manufactures cases for consoles, support for controls and figures that are marketed around the world, including the Comic Con in Dubai.

Discover the work of Fan2Fan

Be God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher or Horizon Zero Dawn, the cases are designed for the fan who will identify the details in Kratos’ axe, or the photograph of John and Arthur in the Red Dead Redemption 2 case.

fan to fan

In Adrenaline interview they explain how it all started. The company was founded in 2019, initially under the name Inovary Arts. Anderson and Débora met in 2010 and for 8 years they worked together with technical assistance for cell phones. Seeking a job that would bring greater personal satisfaction, the couple decided to change their lives.

Game lovers, wait for the company bring your consumers the same emotions they feel when playing video games. Débora comments that when playing a game like The Witcher 3, all she wants is to eliminate all the countless question marks present on the map, to get lost in the game’s narrative.

“Damn, what if there was some art that could fit on the console?”

The idea for the company came someday in 2019, while Anderson, sitting on the couch, was looking at his Playstation 4. “One fine day I was sitting on the couch, looking at my PS4 on the rack and wanting to put some stickers. But then I would take it off and stay with that stick. Entheus I thought: Wow, what if there was some art that could fit on the console?”.

To justify the extra volume, after all when installing the case the console will occupy a little more space, the richness of details is Fan2Fan’s differential, reaching an audience that seeks something unique.



Furthermore, the cases are designed to be easily removed. In the case of the Playstation 5, which has a wavy design, the console boards are removable by default, making it easy to change. The front strip is fitted with a locking system, which can be easily removed. That way, too it is possible to change the decoration of the console in a few minutes.

Partner in Dubai

Fan2Fan has an exclusive partnership with Gom.Gom.Figures, located in Dubai. The first contact made by Ahmed, responsible for Gom.Gom.Figures, happened through Instagram.

He ordered 30 cases, to be sold during an event in March 2020. Surprised with the number of units, Anderson and Débora ended up not asking at which event the products would be sold.

After that event, Ahmed informed the couple that the pieces were all sold and the product was a complete success at the event. Only after receiving a photo did they both discover that the “such an event” was the Comic Con in Dubai. “It was an incredible emotion to know that our product was there, all the pieces were sold and there were still several orders”, commented Débora.

Only after receiving the photo did they discover that the event was Comic Con.

Since then, Ahmed has partnered with Fan2Fan. The Playstation 5 money used for the work, and also for playing games of course, was given away by Gom.Gom.Figures. He receives priority on product orders which represents the bulk of what is manufactured. The other units produced are disclosed through the pages of Etsy, Facebook and Instagram.



From cardboard to 3D printer

Upon having the idea in 2019, the company started producing cases with simple materials, such as cardboard. Even a toy pistol, straight out of a store at 1.99 and crayons were used. The first products didn’t have the richness of details of the products released today.

Anderson comments that posted on Mercado Livre one of the first cases produced, from God of War, for R$100 without the hope that it would sell. The next day he woke up and was surprised to find that the product had sold.

This was the starting point for both of them to seek to bring their customers a unique product. “It was a feeling I’ve never felt. You trigger something in someone,” Anderson commented on the realization that the case had been sold.

Currently, the manufacturing process has become professional, but the materials remain simple. From EVA, bitumen, baking soda and white glue, even an iron is still used to reproduce some effects.

Fan2Fan now has eight 3D printers for creating a few objects, like Kratos’ profile in the God of War control bracket, or Mimir’s head in the game’s Playstation 5 case. Anderson models the parts on the computer with some software such as Blender and Fusion. Paintings and effects are done with special brushes, and many of the details are handcrafted, one by one.

Production work is extensive. A God of War case it may take up to 20 days to be ready. As a production line is set up, where every week a part of the product is created, in one month up to 10 units are finished.

I want when he looks at that piece, he transports himself to the moment he played the game.

For both, the company’s differential is that every detail is made by people who love playing video games. They joke that if they work too hard they don’t have time to play. Furthermore, money is not the primary factor in the process, as it is the consequence of a job well done.

For this reason, they have already refused to partner with another company when they realized that the focus would be 100% monetary, which would lead to production automation and loss of essence. “I want that when he looks at that skin, he transports himself to the moment he played the game,” said Débora.

There are evils that come to the good

On Friday, December 4th, information ran through media sites that a Reddit user would have done an incredible customization of the PS5 of Red Dead Redemption 2, news which we also shared. The next day, the team received the information that the images had been stolen from Fan2Fan and played back on Reddit, where false information first began to circulate.

Despite the shock of seeing his dedication stolen, Anderson comments that he sought to extract something positive from the bad experience. In this way, Fan2Fan expanded its communication channel and also began to be present on Reddit. “All this unforeseen event that happened helped me to say: dammit, I need to learn how to use Reddit. I went there yesterday and posted a picture of God of War and it’s booming there“.

With due recognition, the company hopes to expand its production. At the moment Fan2Fan is developing a Mortal Kombat case project for the PS5. Next up will be God of War Ragnarok. The artists aim to get closer to the official releases of the games, to take advantage of the hype from titles like Horizon Forbidden West.

For this, both are thinking of hiring some professionals after the Dubai Comic Con, which takes place in March 2022. The production work is entirely carried out in-house. Any place is a place, whether at the table in the street or sitting on the sofa. For expansion, they are thinking of taking advantage of the large backyard of the house where they live in Cotias, São Paulo.

Fan2Fan is, in addition to a company created from fan to fan, a place where both seek to always respect the gamer universe. As they are products developed by third parties, the couple seeks to identify the logo of Sony and developers on their products.

All our work is done with respect and gratitude to these companies.. Without them, we would have nothing to play, what to create. We are just a branch on this tree – Anderson Gomes

The two Brazilians who turned their passion for video games into an exquisite job of success will continue to create to please fans. Whether it’s a console case, or a controller stand, it’s undeniable that any gamer would like to have a personalized product of their favorite game at home.