Customer can make Pix Saque and Pix Troco of up to R$ 500 at lottery outlets

The Central Bank announced that Pix will have new features in 2021. As of December 27, account holders from all banks in the country will be able to carry out the operations Pix Cash Out and Pix Change up to the limit of BRL 500 per day in lottery agencies of Caixa Econômica Federal.

Read more: Emergency Relief: Everything you know about the extra installment

As of November last year, Pix users can now make lottery payments. From the end of this month, two other operations will be available.

The Brazilian Federation of Lottery Companies (Febralot) informed that the release depends only on the issuance of a technical note by the BC informing the institutions that they can adapt their systems to those of the establishments.

How will it work

The customer can make withdrawals at Caixa’s lottery outlets, or receive change when placing a bet or payment. The establishment will receive R$ 0.71 for each Pix Saque or Pix Change made.

The maximum amount will be R$500 per day, valid from 6:00 am to 7:59 pm. From 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, the limit established by BC is R$ 100. The nightly reduction is aimed at preventing crimes and fraud using the tool.

Febralot believes that the novelty should attract more customers to lotteries, considering that the 762 registered financial institutions account for 115 million account holders who use Pix.

How to use Pix Saque and Pix Troca in lottery stores

See the step-by-step instructions for using the services:

Click on the “Pix” button;

Tap on the “Receipt” option;

The attendant will type the Pix value informed by the customer;

The user will receive a QR Code with the transaction data, informing the type of service (Payment via Pix, Pix Saque or Pix Troco);

Read the code to confirm the operation.

Remember that the amounts involved in Pix Saque cannot be returned by the customer. In the case of Pix Troca, the amount left over from the transaction will be refunded.